Make this Christmas one of a kind with Etsy’s unique gift offering

From stocking fillers to stockings themselves, they have personalised, handmade, and artisan options aplenty, that will leave any lucky recipient with a warm heart full of the thought that you spent the time looking high and low for the gift they always wanted.

Whether you’re treating your dad to a personalised bottle opener that is sure to come in handy during the festivities, browsing for a set of handmade insta-worthy candlesticks that your best friend would die for, or searching for the cuddliest of toys for your new-born nephew, Etsy has you covered.

We've curated a list of the best gifts on offer for her, him, kids, pets, and home

Dip Dye Tapered Candles: £9.50, Etsy.com

For: her

There’s nothing that says 2022 interiors like a dip dye candlestick, and this design by Burning For You London is ready to bring a touch of modern festive cheer to any Yuletide display.

Hand dipped in the UK, they’re non drip, fragrance free, and will burn evenly for up to eight hours. With a height of 24.5cm, they’ll bring a different aspect to a Christmas day tablescape or wreath centrepiece. At 2 for £9.50, they’re an absolute steal.

Personalised Leather Bottle Opener: £9.99, Etsy.com

For: him

An all-year-round necessity, the humble bottle opener will see you through Christmas parties and summer BBQs alike. At the ready for any beer-related-emergency, Ophis Leather’ personalised leather design that’s handmade in the UK comes in 12 colours, meaning there’s a style to suit the stylish chap in your life.

A thoughtful stocking filler or secret santa gift, it’s an easy win for any lover of the golden ale - just perhaps save it for December 25 to avoid cracking open too many sherbets on Christmas Eve.

Carson The Lion Newborn Companion: £17, Etsy.com

For: kids

For a cuddly toy that any special tots in your life can grow up with from birth, look no further than Banks-Lyon, a store brimming with unique baby related products. Our favourite is the lion, the friend for life that will be there with the little one through the adventures of their younger years.

Handmade in the UK, its striped body and soft mane make for a wonderfully unique gift they’ll cherish for years - and, even better, you’ll be their favourite for life.

Wavy Candle Holder: £15.99, Etsy.com

For: home

You’ve already got the candlesticks, so why not treat them to a holder too? Juliet Poppyseed’s design is packed full of minimalist Scandinavian appeal, balancing the industrial aesthetic of concrete with the contemporary waves and curves that are synonymous with modern interiors.

One side is smooth and elegant, whilst the other is sanded and sealed with a more traditionally concrete look, making for a candle holder that gives you two for the price of one.

Personalised Christmas Pet Stocking: £15, Etsy.com

For: pets

Everyone deserves a treat on Christmas day, especially your favourite doggos. Ready to be stuffed full of pets’ accessories, squeaky toys, and, of course, their favourite snacks, you’ll be greeted with a wagging tail and cheery demeanour when they realise it’s all for them, and they’ll be occupied for hours.

With a wide ranging choice of breeds for personalisation, from a Cavapoo to a Pug, you’ll be hard pushed finding a pup that’s not on the list. Just make sure it’s out of reach until Christmas

Day, or risk discovering a distinctly empty and partially destroyed bag of goodies.

Personalised Christmas Decoration: £6.50, Etsy.com

For: Christmas decoration

Nothing feels better than adding to your Christmas tree ornament collection, and where better to find one than Orgill Originals who upcycle pre-used leather to create one-off gifts brimming with vintage charm?

Each piece is made using leather that has a natural patina, with creases and markings bringing extra character as telltale signs of a previous life, and is hand dyed in red, yellow, blue, or green in the brand’s UK-based studio. The personalisation only adds to the rich character already existing in every piece.

