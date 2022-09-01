Man randomly finds his doppelgänger on vacation in Las Vegas and people are stunned

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man revealed how he found his doppelgänger while on vacation in Las Vegas, leaving people stunned by the two men’s uncanny resemblance.

In the popular Reddit forum r/funny, Sean Douglas McArdle shared a photo of himself next to a stranger, who happened to look just like him, at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

“I wasn’t convinced until now,” he wrote. “We are definitely in a simulation. Today I randomly swam past my doppelseäner at the Flamingo pool in Vegas.”

In the image, the two men both have a beard, glasses, and a white coloured hat, as they smiled for the camera.

Regarding how he met his lookalike, McArdle said that he noticed a “big group of strangers” laughing at him. While he didn’t know why they were doing that at first, he ultimately realised that it was because of his doppelgänger.

“I got really self conscious, looked back at my friends and they were all pointing and laughing at him,” he wrote. “That’s when I saw him.”

When a Reddit user asked McArdle how he felt when he saw the man who looked just like him, he responded: “I immediately thought: ‘Holy s***, that guy looks like the dude I see in the mirror.’ And my second thought was: ‘He looks cooler than me. Probably has real Club Master Ray Bans unlike my Zenni knock-offs.’”

McArdle also addressed that the other man’s voice sounded “nothing at all like” him and “like a recording”.

As of 1 September, the post has more than 95,500 upvotes, with Reddit users shocked by how similar the two strangers look to each other.

“The glasses is the craziest part for me,” one wrote about the photo.

“​​The glasses, the facial hair, probably the head hair. The f***ing hat in a pool, who fucking does that? Definitely twins separated at birth,” another jokingly wrote.

A third person said: “You both look like Seth Rogan stunt doubles.”

However, multiple people joked about seeing different people before who look liked McArdle and his doppelgänger.

“There are 3 of you guys at every brewery,” one wrote.

“Y’all both look like this huge a***hole named James I used to work with,” another added. “I hope you’re both wonderful.”