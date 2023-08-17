Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man made a TikTok solely for the woman who sat next to him on a plane after she accused him of cheating.

The TikToker, who goes by the username @berryd_treasure on the platform, immediately prefaced his video by saying “this video is for my wife”, not intending for his story to reach anyone else. He acknowledged that he was publishing the video publicly because he did not have “anything to hide”.

The man explained that while he was sitting on his flight, a woman sitting next to him accused him of cheating on his wife after seeing that he texted two women: “I’m on my plane, I love you.”

“The lady next to me said that I should be ashamed of myself for telling my wife, who is stored as ‘beautiful’ in my phone, that I boarded the plane and I love her, and then I pulled up another girl on my phone and said basically the same thing,” he continued.

He then directly addressed his wife, as he told her to “go down to the end of the hall and tell our daughter that I will no longer be texting her from the plane that I love her, because I can only love one girl at a time.”

The TikTok ended with the man leaving a message for the woman who accused him of cheating. “You should probably learn to mind your own business,” he said. “And I really hope you see this.”

Since it was posted on 13 August, the TikTok has been viewed more than seven million times with almost 10,000 comments.

The responses to the video varied, with some people still thinking what the man did was “not fair”.

“I am happy the woman made you accountable. Not fair to your wife,” one comment read. In response to this comment, the man made another video where he questioned what he needed to be held accountable for.

“You’re glad she made me accountable?” he asked. “For what? Loving my family?”

Other commenters explained that his story solidified their reason for having a privacy screen protector on their phone - a black-tinted screen protector that only allows the phone’s user to see what’s on the screen. “This is why I have a privacy screen protector,” one commenter wrote, while a second person agreed: “That’s why I have a privacy screen.”

Some people were shocked to learn that someone would read a stranger’s text messages. “Who looks that close at what is on a stranger’s phone?” a commenter asked. “It has never crossed my mind to read random strangers’ texts,” another person agreed. “I’ve accidentally glanced over and saw a stranger’s text on a plane... but to SAY SOMETHING!?! Like... WHAT,” a third person reacted.

A handful of commenters defended the TikToker, and had a few choice words for what he should have told the woman on the plane that accused him of cheating. “Should’ve said: ‘To the lady on the plane, I love you,’” one commenter suggested. “Should have said to her: Jealous? OK, I love you too,” a similar joke read in the comments.