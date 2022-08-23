Man hit with angry reaction as he secretly videos wife dancing to mock her online

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been hit with criticism online after secretly video taping his wife’s dancing and making fun of her for it.

On TikTok, Niko, @babyfaceniko, frequently posts videos about his family, including his wife, Crista, and two children. In a clip posted last month, the TikToker filmed Crista on the dance floor at a wedding.

He went on to make jokes about his wife’s moves, while text over the video reads: “My wife on the dance floor ‘killin it.’”

Nicko then directed the camera towards himself, as he had an unamused look on his face and took a sip out of a glass of champagne.

The father continued to poke fun at his partner in the caption of the video, sarcastingly writing: “She wonders why I don’t want to dance with her.”

As of 23 August, the video has more than 3.6m views, with TikTok users in comments praising Crista and criticising Niko.

“One man’s annoyance is another man’s dream,” one wrote.

“She seems so much cooler than u omg,” another added.

A third person wrote: “If you don’t dance with her someone else will.”

Some viewers went on to claim that Niko wasn’t treating his wife as nicely as she deserved.

“Someone who is ashamed of their partner clearly doesn’t deserve them .. she deserves someone who [will] cherish her,” one wrote, while another added: “[I don’t care] if it’s a joke, if I was her you’d be divorced with speed.”

In a duet of Nicko’s video, TikTok user @peppapigismyreligion added the husband’s viral clip to an ongoing list of reasons why “Men are Garbage”. The video featured a screen recording of an iPhone note, as @peppapigismyreligion typed: “80.) the guy who refused to dance with his wife then posted her dancing alone.”

TikToker users in the comments of the video, which has more than 6.1m views, also detailed how they’ve been in situations where their partners wouldn’t dance with them.

“Had an ex who refused to dance with me at my best friend’s wedding,” one wrote. “Can confirm, red flag.”

“My ex husband refused to dance with me, even at my best friend’s wedding; my wife dances with me to no music in the kitchen,” another added.

Prior to and after sharing this video, @peppapigismyreligion has continued to publicly keep track of TiKTok videos where men have treated their people poorly and added the clips to their list.

The Independent has contacted Niko for comment.