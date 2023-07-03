Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mandy Moore has shared a candid view about potty training her two-year-old son August.

The This Is Us star, 39, shared an update on her fourth day of potty training her toddler and praised everyone “who has walked this path”.

The exasperated-looking mother-of-two shared a selfie of herself on Sunday (2 July) in bed with her eyes shut and wrote: “Day Four. Guys. Real Talk. Potty training is WILD.

“It’s just hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. How we all learned how to do this is miraculous.”

She added: “Hats off to anyone who has walked this path.”

Moore welcomed her second child, Oscar, with husband and frontman of rock band Dawes Taylor Goldsmith in October. August was born on 20 February 2021.

Despite the pitfalls of potty training, the “Cry” singer recently opened up about what her children mean to her after she struggled with her fertility.

In an Instagram post, she shared a series of sweet photographs of her sons sitting on a picnic blanket and spending time with one another.

Moore wrote: “These dudes rule my heart. Each night, Taylor and I fall into bed after we’ve put them down; after we’ve straightened up from the chaos of dinner/bath and set up for the next morning and we chat about the day…

Mandy Moore shares a candid update on her progress with potty training her toddler son (Instagram/Mandy Moore)

“And just how utterly non-stop and gratifying it is. You never know what the day will bring and you roll with it to the best of your ability, right?

“All of that to say, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I mean, I do look forward to feeling moderately well-rested sometime in the next decade? But [shrug emoji].”

In 2021, Moore revealed that she visited a fertility specialist and was told she had problems with her uterus and may have endometriosis.

The A Walk To Remember star said she almost underwent surgery to treat the issues, but her specialist informed her there was a “slim” chance that she would get pregnant.

Taylor Goldsmith (L) and Mandy Moore attend the NBCU FYC House closing night music event at NBCU FYC House on May 25, 2022 (Getty Images)

However, in September 2020, she announced she was pregnant with her and Goldsmith’s first child.

Before she gave birth to Oscar last October, Moore opened up about having to have an unmedicated birth because she suffered from immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a blood disorder that causes patients to have a shortage of platelets.

She had to give birth to August without an epidural due to the condition, which she described as an “awful” experience.

Speaking to TODAY Parents at the time, she said: “My platelets are too low for an epidural. It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again.”

Most people who have low platelets do not experience any symptoms at all, according to the NHS, but those whose platelet count falls to very low levels are more likely to have symptoms such as bruising easily or having small red or purple spots on the skin, known as purpura.

Moore and Goldsmith married in a private ceremony in November 2018, about three years after they first met through Instagram. The singer was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.