Margot Robbie speaks out about ‘crying’ photo after Cara Delevingne speculation

Margot Robbie has addressed reports that said she was spotted “crying” outside Cara Delevingne’s home after the model displayed “erratic” behaviour.

Fans and the media speculated that Robbie seemed “distressed” after “leaving Delevingne’s home” in September.

The Barbie star has now clarified that she was not outside Delevingne’s home when the photographs were taken and that she had not actually been crying.

In a new interview, Robbie said the photographs and headlines prompted her mother to call her asking if she and Delevingne were alright.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes… And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house - I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair out of my eye,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday (14 November).

In September, fans became concerned after it emerged that Delevingne and her dog Alfie had boarded a private plane belonging to Jay-Z only to de-board 45 minutes later.

According to reports, the model dropped her phone a number of times while speaking on it and she walked on the tarmac without her shoes on. She later got back into the car that she had arrived in and was driven off.

Later, photographs of Robbie appearing as though she had been crying were published in some newspapers and websites that reported she had just seen Delevingne.

In October, the pair went to Argentina for a holiday and were reportedly involved in an incident with a paparazzi photographer who was apparently injured while trying to take pictures of them.

Robbie said she could not comment on the incident due to ongoing legal issue between the other parties, but revealed that she “could have been” hurt when it happened.

The Suicide Squad star added that rules on protecting public figures in other countries are not the same as those in Los Angeles, where she resides.

Recalling how her family in Australia have been pursued by photographers, she said: “If my mum dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike - for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”