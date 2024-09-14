Mariah Carey just climbed the Great Wall of China - in heels

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Mariah Carey has journeyed to the Great Wall of China – and in characteristically glamorous style, she did it while wearing heels.

The pop star, 55 was seen scaling the 21,000km structure along with her two children, Moroccan and Monroe on Saturday (14 September).

Dressed in a chic black dress, black shades, immaculate makeup and a blow-dried ponytail, she shared a picture of the hike to her X/Twitter page.

“At the Great Wall of China!” she wrote. “Someone should’ve warned me about heels (not that I would’ve listened)”.

Footage from other social media users at the site of the tourist attraction shows Carey wearing 6-inch black platform heels, and being held by two people who appear to be members of staff as she struggles up the construction. She posed for pictures as she reached the summit.

“Only Mariah Carey would walk the Great Wall of China in heels (and actually be able to do it)” wrote one person, as another called her “iconic”.

“First woman to walk the Great Wall in heels,” joked another. “Another day, another record for the Queen!”

open image in gallery Carey posed for pictures as she reached the summit ( X/Twitter: MariahCarey )

Others were incredulous, as they questioned: “There’s no way you wore heels the whole time. Are your feet ok?”

It comes shortly after the Grammy award-winning singer revealed that her mother and sister had passed away on the same day.

open image in gallery Singer took her children along for the hike ( X/Twitter: MariahCarey )

Neither of the family members’ causes of death are known at this time.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey told People in a short statement on 26 August.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” Carey added at the time. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Carey’s father, Alfred Roy Carey, died in 2002 of a rare form of cancer. The singer’s parents divorced when she was three years old. In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she spoke about her difficult relationship with her mother, writing that their bond “has caused me so much pain and confusion.”

Fans commended the star for getting out and about, with one commenting: “You can’t keep a strong woman down”.