Mark Wahlberg confesses he crashed a frat party at his daughter’s college

Mark Wahlberg has confessed to crashing a frat party at his daughter’s college.

The Fear star recently lived an experience he was never able to have when he was younger. In September, Wahlberg visited his daughter Ella, 20, at Clemson University in South Carolina. But rather than participating in the planned parents weekend events, Wahlberg played the part of a student. However, the 52-year-old actor only showed up for the parties.

“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas,” the Ted actor told Entertainment Tonight, referring to his daughter and her friends. “I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.”

“It was nuts. Parents weekend was incredible,” the Hollywood star continued.

Because Wahlberg began his acting career as a young teenager, he opted out of the college experience. While the entertainer is grateful for his career, he candidly spoke about his regret for choosing to forgo higher education.

“I’d still be in college. I would still be at the frat house. I’d be a 25th year senior,” he quipped to the outlet.

The Uncharted star shares four children with his wife of 14 years, Rhea Durham: daughters Ella and Grace, 13, and sons Brendan, 15, and Michael, 17. Wahlberg and Durham were first acquainted at a 2001 press junket in New York City. The actor reportedly approached the model and asked if she was interested in going on a date with him.

Speaking to People in 2010, Wahlberg admitted: “I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes. Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again.”

“So that was our first date: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York,” he continued.

After that, the duo was attached to the hip. They’re now parents to three teenagers and one daughter, who has finally reached her 20s. In January this year, Durham posted a poignant photo on her Instagram Story of herself after sending Ella off to college.

Her caption read: “On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild.”

Wahlberg recently revealed that the “most disciplined” person in his life is his younger daughter, Grace.

“My daughter - believe it or not - is more disciplined than me,” he told E! News in an article published on 25 November. “I didn’t adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian.”