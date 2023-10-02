Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Wahlberg has reportedly sold his home in Las Vegas, nearly one year after he revealed that he was moving from California to Nevada to give his family “a better life”.

According to Clark County records viewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the actor reportedly sold his property in Summerlin for $16.6m on 22 September 2023. The publication also noted that the Ted star sold the two-story, 7,327-square-foot house to a limited liability company.

The 52-year-old reportedly first purchased the home in August 2022 for $14.5m. The space is located in The Summit Club, a wealthy, private residential community near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to its official website, the Summit Club is “spread across more than 600 acres of stunning desert landscape,” which consists of “a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and reaction programs, and 260 residences”.

A month before buying the four-bedroom home in 2022, Wahlberg reportedly purchased 2.5 acres of land in the same community for $15.6m, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 52-year-old’s decision to sell the house comes one year after he revealed that he, his wife, Rhea Durham, and their children - Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13 - were leaving California. During an appearance on The Talk in October 2022, he shared his plans to "build a state-of-the-art studio in his new hometown, Las Vegas,” and “make [the city] Hollywood 2.0”.

“I wanted to be able to work from home, I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said. “So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

In February of this year, he officially sold his home in Los Angeles for $55m, after almost a year on the market. According to an entry on the real estate site Multiple Listing Service, which was seen by People, the home was first listed on the market in April 2022 for $87.5m, before the price was reduced to $79.5m in December 2022.

The Uncharted star first bought the 30,500 square-foot home, based in a gated community in Los Angeles – North Beverly Park – for $8.25m in 2009. According to People, the luxury property consisted of 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms.

In April, Wahlberg spoke to E! News about how his children and wife were adjusting to life in Las Vegas, noting that they “love” living in the city. “I spent lots of time in LA pursuing my interests and my career and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it’s been great,” he said.

Since his move, Wahlberg has also spoken candidly about his upcoming career plans as a Hollywood star. During a video interview with Cigar Aficionado’s Marvin R Shaken, he revealed that he won’t be taking on as many roles as he has in the past, and called acting “the most difficult thing”.

“I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now,” he said. “I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Wahlberg for comment.