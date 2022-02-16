Mark Wahlberg reveals why he ‘got in trouble’ with his wife on Valentine’s Day

Mark Wahlberg has opened about his Valentine’s Day festivities and how he “got in trouble” with his wife, Rhea Durham, during the holiday.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on 15 February, Wahlberg, 50, detailed how he and his wife, 43, typically celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“I’ll send flowers from each child, leading up to Valentine’s Day,” he explained, in regards to what he usually gives Durham as a gift. “And then a big bouquet for myself.”

The couple, who have been married since 2009, have four children: Ella, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.

However, Durham had told him that for this year, they shouldn’t get each other anything and he “actually believed her this time.”

“When I got into my bathroom in the morning, I had a card, three gifts, rose petals, and I was like ‘holy shhh,” he said. “So I was trying to figure it out, I did have the flowers coming anyway and a card, but we were supposed to go on a trip. So hopefully, she’ll still go with me.”

The Uncharted star shared that he made another plan for him and Durham, which also didn’t go as expected.

“Then I made a reservation for dinner,” he explained. “Then she was like ‘No, let’s just go another time,’ and then of course, I got in trouble for saying ‘OK’ to that too.”

“And it was cool cause like, I’m on an early schedule,” he added. “I got the 4:30 reservation, I can make it seem like I rented out the whole place cause nobody’s there yet, but it didn’t work out.”

Regardless of how his Valentine’s Day went, Wahlberg still used this holiday as an opportunity to honour his family on Instagram . In a post, he shared a photo of his four kids and wife, with a caption that reads: “My valentines❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Previously, Wahlberg has opened up about how much he appreciates his wife. Speaking to The Sun back in 2008 about his career, he noted the model has been one of his biggest supporters and has made him so happy.

“I owe a lot to my wife,” Wahlberg said. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family.”

“You need the right woman in your life and that feeling that you’re going to be together for a long time,” he added.