Mark Zuckerberg has celebrated his 20th anniversary with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

This week, the 39-year-old Meta CEO shared on Facebook a photo with his partner of 20 years - Dr Priscilla Chan - and reflected on the first time that they met. “20 years since our first date,” Zuckerberg began the post. “We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school.”

He continued: “I asked her out but told her we’d need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride.”

Meanwhile, Chan looked back on their marriage in her own post on Instagram, writing: “He still makes me laugh all the time and we are never short wild adventures. And now we have three little ladies riding along with us!”

In honour of their “dateaversary,” the couple recreated their old date spot from Cambridge, Massachusetts - Pinocchio’s Pizza - but this time in their California home. Their love story began at Harvard University in 2003, after meeting in line while waiting for the bathroom at a Zuckerberg’s fraternity. At the time, he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

By September 2010, the Facebook founder revealed that they had moved in together. In May 2012, the pair surprised guests who thought they were celebrating Chan’s graduation from medical school. Instead, they were treated to an impromptu wedding ceremony in the backyard of their Palo Alto home. For their tenth anniversary, Zuckerberg and Chan recreated another photo they took together on their wedding day in 2012.

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their third child together, daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. They announced Aurelia’s arrival with a sweet Instagram post. In the caption, the happy father wrote: “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.”

The couple also share daughters Maxima, seven, and August, five. After years of trying for a baby, and three miscarriages later, Zuckerberg and Chan announced in July 2015 that they were expecting their first child together.

When Maxima finally arrived that December, Zuckerberg marked the occasion by posting a long letter on Facebook. “Your mother and I don’t yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future. Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully. You’ve already given us a reason to reflect on the world we hope you live in.”

Zuckerberg added: “We will do our part to make this happen, not only because we love you, but also because we have a moral responsibility to all children in the next generation.

“We understand you’ll have many questions about why and how we’re doing this,” he continued. “As we become parents and enter this next chapter of our lives, we want to share our deep appreciation for everyone who makes this possible.”