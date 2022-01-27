Man visits gravestone of girlfriend’s father to ask for his blessing before proposing

A man’s heartfelt gesture has left people emotional after he visited the grave site of his soon-to-be-fiance’s father to ask for his blessing before proposing.

Event videographers Flom Wedding Films shared the emotional video to their TikTok account, where it has gained more than 1.9m views.

In the video, the man can be seen visiting the grave site of his girlfriend’s father, where he took the opportunity to share how much he loves the man’s daughter. “His girlfriend’s father passed away,” the video explains. “But he still wanted to ask permission to marry her.”

While visiting the grave, the man, who also brought a bouquet of roses to the cemetery, reads a letter he’d written on a piece of paper. “I know this is unconventional because I never met you,” he says. “But your essence is on Angie all the time so I want to ask. Can I have your permission to ask for Angie’s hand in marriage?”

Standing in front of the gravestone, he then makes a promise to Angie’s father: “I promise to continue the legacy that you started. I promise to treat her like the angel she is. I promise to never leave her or forsake her. I promise to love her no matter what.”

He continues: “I want to continue to show her the love that she experienced through her earthly father, you. And most of all, I want to show her the kind of love that her heavenly father has showed her.”

The emotional TikTok received more than 385,000 likes from users expressing their love for the clip, many of who said they were brought to tears while watching the man ask for his late future-father-in-law’s blessing.

“I am sobbing,” @victorialaree shared. “I’m not crying, you are,” said @jami2870. Others praised the man for his respect for the father. “What a gentleman,” said @emgrace1122. “He was raised correctly,” said @helenwatson4. “Good job young man, I’m sure your parents are proud. What a way to honour them and her father.”

