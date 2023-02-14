Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Married at First Sight UK contestant has claimed she was “unfairly portrayed” on the TV programme, after her relationship with a fellow contestant went sour.

Jess Potter, 31, met performer Pjay Finch, 31, on the show. Potter was left unimpressed by Finch’s career as a dancer with the touring strip show Dreamboys.

On the E4 series that aired in 2022, Potter appears to storm out of their own wedding day.

Pjay vowed he would quit his job if it made her happy. On their honeymoon, she admitted that she felt things were more friendly than romantic and rejected his offer of a massage.

Potter, a dental hygienist from Cambridge, told SWNS: “We had a really good friendship throughout the experiment, but then he started ‘liking’ comments [on social media] about how I came across on the show and just seemed really fake.”

“I told him, he saw all the sh** and death threats I was getting and all he could say was ‘Whitney got the same’ – so I blocked him,” she said.

“I don’t regret going on the show though, because I was true to myself all the way through. I did not enjoy my experience at all, but I wouldn’t actually change a thing.”

Potter says she’s unhappy about how her reaction to Finch’s career was portrayed on screen.

“I would not have a relationship with a stripper – not because of his job but because of bad experiences. I had such a bad time mentally,” she said.

Potter says she’s unhappy about how she was portrayed on screen (SWNS)

“The edits were so unfair,” she said, before criticising the producers behind the show.

“Producers told me to storm off and, although I only had a couple of minutes talking to my mum, they made it look like a couple of hours,” she said.

“In reality, we actually had a really good day. We danced for ages to Chaka Khan.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson told SWNS: “Married at First Sight UK episodes are carefully put together and we ensure that what we broadcast is a fair and accurate reflection of the events that took place.”

The Independent has contacted Channel 4 for further comment.

In the four months since her time on the show ended, Potter told SWNS that she’s met someone she’s ready to settle down with – 28-year-old gas engineer TJ O’Reilly.

“Real marriage is on the cards, and I want kids with him, because when you know, you know," Potter said of her new boyfriend.

Additional reporting from SWNS.