Martha Stewart provokes debate with Christmas gift for granddaughter
One Instagram user said of a make-up haul: ‘Too soon?’
Martha Stewart receives Covid vaccine
TV personality Martha Stewart has been criticised by her Instagram followers for remarks about her 10-year-old granddaughter’s Christmas present, which some suggested was not age appropriate.
The 80-year-old said in an Instagram post that she bought Jude, her granddaughter, a “real makeup kit for Christmas” and that she hoped it would make her “even more alluring” than she is.
She wrote: “Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas. She loves to paint her face and now she’ll have everything she needs to make her visage even more alluring and beautiful than it is !!! Have fun Jude!!!!!!!”
While the remarks were supposed to be endearing, many of Ms Stewart’s Instagram followers admonished the well-known TV personality for her what they saw as age-inappropriate comments.
“I hope she just has fun and doesn’t think she needs makeup to be more alluring and beautiful,” one person wrote. “Too soon?” asked another.
“Paint her face? I think grandma means enhance her existing beauty,” added another Instagram user. “Wishing you the best dear Jude as you become a young woman, who should understand that what we look like is the least important component of a life well lived.”
Many also defended Ms Stewart, who one person said was an “amazing woman and grandmother …. Your a queen!!” Others said the Christmas present to Jude was “thoughtful”.
“She’s 10,” argued another Instagram user. “She is just playing with makeup, or should be so, yeah, paint her face is appropriate.”
Among the brands featured in the Instagram post were Urban Decay, L’Oreal and Real Techniques.
