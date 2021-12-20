Martha Stewart provokes debate with Christmas gift for granddaughter

One Instagram user said of a make-up haul: ‘Too soon?’

Gino Spocchia
Monday 20 December 2021 20:51
Comments

Martha Stewart receives Covid vaccine

TV personality Martha Stewart has been criticised by her Instagram followers for remarks about her 10-year-old granddaughter’s Christmas present, which some suggested was not age appropriate.

The 80-year-old said in an Instagram post that she bought Jude, her granddaughter, a “real makeup kit for Christmas” and that she hoped it would make her “even more alluring” than she is.

She wrote: “Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas. She loves to paint her face and now she’ll have everything she needs to make her visage even more alluring and beautiful than it is !!! Have fun Jude!!!!!!!”

While the remarks were supposed to be endearing, many of Ms Stewart’s Instagram followers admonished the well-known TV personality for her what they saw as age-inappropriate comments.

Recommended

“I hope she just has fun and doesn’t think she needs makeup to be more alluring and beautiful,” one person wrote. “Too soon?” asked another.

“Paint her face? I think grandma means enhance her existing beauty,” added another Instagram user. “Wishing you the best dear Jude as you become a young woman, who should understand that what we look like is the least important component of a life well lived.”

Many also defended Ms Stewart, who one person said was an “amazing woman and grandmother …. Your a queen!!” Others said the Christmas present to Jude was “thoughtful”.

“She’s 10,” argued another Instagram user. “She is just playing with makeup, or should be so, yeah, paint her face is appropriate.”

Among the brands featured in the Instagram post were Urban Decay, L’Oreal and Real Techniques.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in