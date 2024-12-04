Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Martha Stewart has sparked outrage for taking photos in the Sistine Chapel, even though visitors aren’t allowed to do so.

The 83-year-old businesswoman shared a post to Instagram on Monday (December 2) with pictures of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, which she took during her family’s recent trip to Italy. Her post included snaps of the colorful artwork on the ceilings and walls inside the church.

“Just a few iPhone photos of what we saw during our quiet hour in the Sistine Chapel!” she wrote in the caption. “I love the painting and the biblical history that is portrayed in the Chapel. This should definitely be on your bucket list.”

Many fans in the comments section were quick to criticize Stewart’s post, noting that visitors are strictly prohibited from taking pictures inside the church.

“The rules of NO PICTURES should apply to everyone. Those flashes can ruin the paintings. Please abide by the rules so the next generation can see it too,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Martha, you a baddie! You can’t take pictures in there,” another quipped, while a third said: “I’m surprised they let you take pictures. We were forbidden.”

Martha Stewart spent Thanksgiving in Italy with her grandchildren ( Getty Images for NYCWFF )

Others went on to question if the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder received special treatment at the church, since she managed to capture so many photos.

“My husband and I were there a few weeks ago and all tourists were told we were not allowed to take photos in the Sistine Chapel,” one wrote. “I love Martha but this is a prime example of the privileged and wealthy having special treatment. Very disappointing.”

“Why is it that they let you take pictures? It’s just wrong!” another asked.

However, some fans were quick to defend Stewart’s decision to take photos and praised her for sharing them.

“Did you guys forget that she is the literal Martha Stewart?! She can do whatever she wants,” one person said, while someone else wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous. Thank you for showing us your photos.”

According to the Vatican Museums website, visitors are permitted to take photographs for personal use in all areas of the Vatican except for the Sistine Chapel. “It is forbidden to take photographs or films with any type of electronic equipment,” the site reads.

The “use of mobile phones” is also prohibited in the Sistine Chapel.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has turned heads for taking pictures in the Sistine Chapel. In 2022, Jason Momoa apologized for taking photos with fans inside the Vatican, as he was in Italy filming Fast & Furious 10.

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention,” he said in a video shared by Just Jared at the time.

He explained that he had given a “wonderful donation” in order to have a “private moment” in the Sistine Chapel with his friends. However, when he was at the Vatican he “found people wanted to take pictures” with him, which he described as “odd.”

He also insisted that he was “very respectful” and “asked for permission” to take the pictures with fans.

Stewart’s visit to the Sistine Chapel came after she confirmed she’d be in Italy for Thanksgiving, skipping out on her usual holiday plans in the U.S.

“We decided the kids wanted to go away, the grandchildren, and so we’re all packing up and going to Rome for a few days to visit the sites,” she told People last month.

The lifestyle guru also noted that her family had a busy “itinerary” for their trip.

“My grandchildren will get mad at me. They think they’re going on vacation for five days, but in fact, we are going to see everything. I’ve planned quite a trip,” she explained.

Stewart’s trip included her two grandchildren — Jude, 13, and Truman, 12 — who are the sons of her only daughter, Alexis Stewart. The TV personality welcomed Alexis in 1965 with her former husband of 28 years, Andrew Stewart.