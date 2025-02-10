Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martine McCutcheon has returned to social media following her spit from her ex-husband, telling followers that she’s been taking time to find her feet and “heal”.

The former EastEnders and Love Actually actor, 48, announced in October 2024 that her husband of 18 years, musician Jack McManus, were separating and focussing their attention on co-parenting their nine-year-old son Rafferty.

At the time, she said: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision. We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, who’s happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.”

McCutcheon had not posted on social media throughout December and January, but shared a video on Instagram on Friday (7 February) wrapped up in a winter coat, telling fans that she had been taking time to process change and focus on her “next chapter”.

“I have not been on here...I have basically been finding my feet, healing, focusing on the next chapter, which I am very excited about,” she said with a smile.

She added that she was proud of herself and her ex-husband for putting their son first in everything that they’ve done since their split.

“I took a break from here as well. I’m just very proud of myself and Jack – we’ve managed to put Rafferty first no matter what and we just want to live our lives being friends after being together 18 years.”

She added that she was wary that her social media posts after the breakup could be misinterpreted as a “slight” on her ex-husband.

open image in gallery Martine McCutcheon returned to social media after split from husband of 18 years ( Instagram via @martinemccutcheon )

“I wouldn’t do anything like that, that’s not my style, if I wanna say something I will say it. I was just wary of that,” she explained.

McCutcheon married musician McManus, 40, in 2012 after dating for five years. He proposed at London’s Embankment and they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. They welcomed Rafferty three years later.

When announcing their split in October, McCutcheon said that she would always support McManus, including his decision to leave her. “I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his,” she said. “Rafferty and I (as always) are rooting for you!”

open image in gallery Martine McCutcheon and her ex-husband Jack McManus ( Instagram )

Ahead of the announcement, McCutcheon shared an Instagram reel about heartbreak, reading: “I hope you know that your heart is enough. You’re smart enough and funny and interesting enough.

“Your smile is enough, your light is enough and the parts of that struggle with it and try to hide, they’re enough too. And if you just want to sit for hours and not say a single word, your presence is enough.

“You don’t have to talk to fill the noise, you don’t have to say anything at all. Just stay true to yourself, offer who you are - not who you think the world wants you to be. Because I promise your heart is enough. You’re enough. You have nothing to prove.”