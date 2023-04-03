Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mary-Brian Clarke, the girlfriend of late model Jeremy Ruehlemann, has died “unexpectedly” at the age of 24, her family said.

In an obituary written by her family, Clarke, who died on 21 March, was remembered as a “beloved daughter, sister, and friend”.

“She is survived by those who loved her most, including her parents Resa and Brian Clarke, and siblings Abby, Hanna and Jack,” the obituary reads, while noting that Clarke was working in public relations and had become “a talented influence in the fashion industry, having worked for TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger, and MadHappy”.

“The angels in heaven will certainly benefit from her sense of style and fashion. Arriving at the gates of heaven in one of many pairs of unique sunglasses, more rings than her fingers could hold, and either a furry jacket or hat and a one-of-a-kind pair of trendy sneakers, and that magnificent smile that was a magnet for all,” the tribute continues.

In the obituary, the 24-year-old’s family also noted that she would be remembered for her “contagious laugh, her witty sense of humour and her unique ability to connect with others”. “She was a light to everyone who knew her which came from her belief in the good of others,” her family wrote.

Her family also asked that those wishing to pay tribute to Clarke donate to Family Legacy, an organisation dedicated to helping children in Zambia.

As of now, a cause of death has not been revealed.

Clarke’s passing comes after she paid tribute to her partner Ruehlemann, who died at 27, in January, when she posted a series of photos and videos of the pair to her Instagram. “I love you forever and miss you everyday,” Clarke wrote at the time.

In another post, shared in February, Clarke uploaded a video of herself jumping into the late model’s arms along with the caption: “Best feeling in the world. I miss you every second.”

Ruehlemann, whose death at age 27 shocked the fashion world, likely died from an accidental drug overdose, his father said. Following the model’s death, there was an outpouring of tributes from the fashion community, including from designer Christian Siriano, who paid tribute to Ruehlemann on Instagram, where he described the model as his “muse”.

On her most recent Instagram posts, fans and friends have expressed their condolences over Clarke’s passing.

“Together again, may you both rest in peace,” one person commented, while another said: “May you both rest in paradise.”