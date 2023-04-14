Matt Baker ‘heartbroken’ over the death of his much-loved pet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Baker has announced the death of his eldest dog in a social media post.

Shared with fans on Thursday (13 April), the post features pictures of Baker’s terrier, Isla.

In a caption, the former One Show presenter wrote: “So sad, we’ve said goodbye to Isla, our oldest and smallest cairn at 13 years.”

Fans rushed to express their sympathies for the presenter, who described Isla as “sweet, kind, tough, fast as lightning, and a patient gentle mum”.

Baker has long been known for his love of animals, having hosted the More4 show Our Farm in the Dales about his rural life on a sheep farm with his wife Nicola Mooney, their two children, and the furry creatures that surround them.

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins was among the first to share his sympathies for Baker’s loss, writing: “Big hugs”.

Baker added to his “Farm on the Hill” Instagram account with a post from his personal profile.

“The reason we love dogs so much is the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us,” Baker wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Fans were quick to add to the post with their condolences. “So very sorry to hear that – I’m certain she couldn’t have had any better life than with you,” wrote one fan.

“I’m sure Paul O’Grady will look after her for you,” wrote another referring to the recent passing of the TV and radio host who died on 28 March.

O’Grady was known for his love of animals and dogs in particular, having hosted 11 seasons of For the Love of Dogs, the last season of which began on ITV1 on Thursday (13 April).

Baker had previously taken to Instagram to express his grief at the loss of his friend.

He wrote: “I loved everything [O’Grady] stood for, he was the kindest company with a soul our greatest judges of character, animals, held in the highest regard.”

Currently, Baker is hosting a new show entitled Travels in the Country USA.