Matt James has announced that he and fellow Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell have called it quits.

The former reality star issued a statement on Thursday (January 16) to announce his split from Kirkconnell, who he met and fell in love with during the 25th season of The Bachelor.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

His message was posted alongside a throwback photo of the former couple meeting on the ABC dating show for the first time.

While Kirkconnell hasn’t spoken out about her breakup on social media, her most recent Instagram post was a video tribute to James in December for his birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart. you fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and I’m so thankful I get to dance through this life with you,” she wrote in the caption of her video, posted on December 4. “Thank you for your never-ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. to many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin

Although they didn’t get engaged during the 2021 season finale, they did walk away a couple in love, with James giving Kirkonnell the final rose.

Matt James gave Rachael Kirkconnell the final rose in his season of ‘The Bachelor’ ( Getty Images )

James’s debut as the first Black star of The Bachelor was meant to herald a new era on the dating show. However, it became embroiled in controversy when fans discovered photos of Kirkconnell at an Old South, antebellum-themed party in 2018.

At the time, the host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, also came to Kirkconnell’s defense. During a February 2021 interview for Extra with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, Harrison urged fans to have “a little grace” and “a little understanding,” for Kirkconnell, since things were viewed differently in 2021 than im 2018.

However, Harrison was then hit with immense criticism for his remarks about the racism controversy, leading to his exit from The Bachelor franchise in June 2021, after 20 years with ABC.

Weeks after Harrison defended the reality star, Kirkconnell and James finally addressed the backlash. During the After the Final Rose special in March 2021, James made it clear that he and Kirkconnell weren’t together anymore, due to the release of the resurfaced photos. Once the special aired, Kirkconnell shared a lengthy statement about her time on The Bachelor and the controversy on Instagram.

“There are so many actions you can take, but I believe it starts within the small corners of your life, and having these conversations with those around you,” she wrote in the caption of her post, shared in March 2021. “It can’t happen overnight and will be a never-ending ride, but I encourage you to take the leap and make a difference. We can change the world, together. I love you all and here’s to new beginnings.”

Only one month later, fans spotted James and Kirkconnell together again, and they later confirmed that they had rekindled their romance.

Throughout the last four years, the pair didn’t hesitate to showcase their relationship on social media. In his TikTok videos, James documents himself trying some of the best food spots in the U.S. and abroad, with Kirkconnell often by his side.

In November, Kirkconnell also cheered her then-boyfriend on while he ran the TCS New York City Marathon. Following the event, they were stopped by the popular Meet Cutes NYC account and answered questions about their relationship. When asked about their future together at the time, James shared his belief that they’d go the distance.

“Today eating,” he quipped about what he was looking forward to then. “But in the actual future, having a family together.”

Kirckonnell was stunned by James’s answer, as her jaw dropped in response. “Oh stop!” she said. “You’re gonna make me cry.”