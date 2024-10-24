Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Matthew Perry’s home in Los Angeles, where he was found dead in his hot tub, has been sold.

The Friends actor’s, 54, death was first listed as a drowning before the Los Angeles County medical examiner revealed Perry’s death was caused by the “acute effects of ketamine” while also having opioids in his system.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, was first purchased by Perry in 2020 for $6m. He went on to do extensive renovations on the property, which was built in 1965, including the addition of an outdoor pool.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported it had just been purchased for $8.5m.

The home’s newest owner is Anita Verma-Lallian a real estate developer and film producer based in Scottsdale, Arizona according to the Times.

Verma-Lallian purchased the home as an investment property as the deal was formally closed on October 16, almost a full year after the 17 Again actor died. It is currently not known what her plans are for the 3,500-square-foot home or if she will be undergoing any renovations.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023 ( 2022 Invision )

Perry owned multiple homes over the course of his career as one of television’s highest-paid stars. While closing on his Palisades property, he also listed a beach house in Malibu for $14.95m. The house was sold in 2021 for $13.1m after the asking price was lowered twice.

He also sold his 9,300-square-foot penthouse in Los Angeles that same year for $21.6m after he originally purchased the property in 2017 for $20m.

Following the reveal of Perry’s cause of death, LA authorities launched a seven-month-long investigation where it was found that the actor had been in ketamine infusion therapy as a treatment for depression and anxiety, but what ended up killing him was the extra unsupervised doses.

Dr Salvador Plasencia is accused of having provided the drug to the actor, and Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, injected him on the day of his death, filings stated.

Dr Mark Chavez, owner of a San Diego ketamine clinic, is charged in the death. Erik Fleming, a friend of a friend of Perry, allegedly provided the drug, along with Jasveen Sangha, a seller referred to as the “ketamine queen.”

A plea agreement was reached by Iwamasa and two other defendants while Sangha and Plasencia pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine. Chavez had been out on bond after turning over his passport and surrendering his medical license, among other conditions.

Perry was most known for his role as Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. Following the news, his five co-stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow – released a joint statement asking for time to “process this unfathomable loss.”

They wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”