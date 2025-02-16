Max George in recovery after second heart operation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max George has revealed he has undergone a second heart surgery, weeks after he was hospitalised and fitted with a pacemaker.

The 36-year-old lead singer of The Wanted was diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block in December 2024, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm.

Days later, he was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, and was recovering after having a pacemaker fitted, although he admitted he was living with a “strange sensation”.

The “Glad You Came” singer had appealed to fans for help after feeling the discomfort. He has now confirmed the “flickering sensation” turned out to be a problem with pacemaker wires being fitted too deeply in his heart walls.

“I thought I was on the road to recovery but when I was told I needed a second operation I was nervous, as pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall risks bleeding on the heart,” he told The Sun. “I didn’t have a choice, though. I had to have it done.”

He added: “'I was trying to get back to good health but was still having a flickering sensation for weeks after I had my pacemaker fitted and it was gradually getting worse and worse.

“When my heart rate went up, it was causing a shock in my heart which was making me jump all the time. My chest was shaking.”

open image in gallery Surgeons were able to protect a tattoo dedicated to his late friend and fellow band member Tom Pakrer ( Instagram/MaxGeorge )

However, the operation, which was booked in for 15 January, did not come without risks as George feared he would “bleed out”.

“The night before, I was really nervous, I didn’t sleep much,” he said. “I was worried it could go wrong again and felt anxious that it could bleed out.”

Listening to Oasis helped him stay calm throughout the process. Surgeons were able to protect the tattoo on his chest dedicated to late band member Tom Parker, who died of cancer in 2022.

But the musician was back in hospital two days later to have a lung biopsy after doctors found he had enlarged lymph nodes. The procedure almost risked his career.

“The doctor did warn me there is a small chance that I could lose my voice,” he said.

open image in gallery Musician had just recovered from his first operation in December ( Instagram/MaxGeorge )

“That was pretty worrying, but I decided I needed to take the risk. The biopsy was pretty gnarly, it’s a camera with prongs on the end that goes down your throat.

“It was painful. The recovery was tough, I had chest pain and was coughing up blood for five days.”

Although he has been sober for five years, he reports “gasping for a pint” and feeling that “life is too short” now not to.

“Since this happened, though, I have thought, ’As long as I am balanced there is nothing wrong with me having a couple of pints of Guinness now and again,” he said.

“I have said to my dad that when I’m better we should go to the pub – I think I’ve earned it.”