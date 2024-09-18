Maximise your living space with these stylish and functional home solutions

Home is where the heart is, and it’s essential that your space feels as safe and cosy as possible while being fully suited to your needs. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable new sofa to liven up your interiors or are seeking advanced home security solutions with cutting-edge surveillance technology, we’ve got the brands, services and platforms to make your home feel just right.

Rely on trusted experts to bring your property goals to fruition

( Planning By Design )

Whether you’re building a new home, altering your property or undertaking a major commercial project, Planning By Design can help ensure your success.

As an award-winning national consultancy, the expert team of ARB chartered architects and RTPI chartered town planners can provide you with superior architectural design and planning permission services.

They offer meticulous attention to the architectural design process, which is crucial for any new development. Additionally, Planning By Design provides comprehensive UK-wide planning services, guiding you through local planning permissions, pre-planning advice and practical application support. With its high level of service, you can rest assured that your project will be smoothly brought to fruition.

Visit the website to arrange a free, no-obligation consultation or use its free online cost calculator to get an instant estimate for your project.

Shield your outdoor bins from the elements this autumn

( Garden Furniture Centre )

With over two decades of experience supplying high-quality garden furniture to people across the world, the Garden Furniture Centre is the go-to choice for convenient and stylish outdoor home solutions.

Its catalogue comprises 2,000 products and the brand has something to suit every outdoor space. Among the offerings, its wheelie bin covers are crafted to protect your bins from the elements while adding a stylish touch to your space.

These covers come with secure lockable doors and user-friendly lids, providing protection and preventing any unauthorised access by pests. Selecting the right size cover is simple as there are a range of options available, including singles, doubles, triples and even super doubles, making it easy to find the perfect fit for any bin setup.

Shop now and receive a 5% discount on your wheelie bin cover with code WHEELIE24 at checkout. Offer valid until 16 October 2024.

Enjoy outdoor living, all year round

( Fleming Verandas )

Experience the very best of luxury outdoor living with Fleming Verandas.

A premier supplier of outdoor living solutions, Fleming Verandas offers a deluxe range of bespoke aluminium verandas, louvred and retractable pergolas and stunning glass rooms.

Endorsed by the Guild of Master Craftsmen and Which? Trusted Traders, Fleming Verandas is renowned for exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Each product is meticulously constructed from premium materials, seamlessly blending style, sophistication and durability. With a modular design, its verandas and pergolas are tailored to meet your needs.

Whether you’re looking to relax, entertain or dine alfresco, Fleming Verandas can provide you with the perfect outdoor solution.

Improve your home security with video surveillance

( Reolink Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel )

Committed to providing seamless protection for both homes and businesses, Reolink is a global leader in smart security solutions, providing video surveillance and cutting-edge technology to millions worldwide.

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro, the world’s first 4K battery-powered security camera, is designed to redefine security with its advanced features. Experience a 180-degree ultra-wide-angle view in stunning 4K resolution, offering clear and comprehensive coverage.

Its ColorX Night Vision means even the darkest nights appear bright and detailed, without infrared lights. Boasting a 30% extended battery life and wi-fi 6 readiness, the Argus 4 Pro ensures fast, stable and long-lasting surveillance.

Enjoy flexible storage options with no subscription fees, smart features like customisable privacy settings and accurate motion sensing with ultra-wide passive infrared detection. Ideal for homeowners, tech enthusiasts, families and small business owners, Reolink Argus 4 Pro offers the ultimate peace of mind.

Upgrade your interior space with a stylish sofa

( Andrew Martin Truman Sofa )

For more than 40 years, Andrew Martin has been a leader in global design, known for celebrating and championing innovative interior design trends.

Renowned for characterful furniture, fabrics and wallpaper, Andrew Martin remains the go-to for those seeking the extraordinary. Among the brand’s offerings is the best-selling Truman sofa.

Handcrafted in the UK, the Truman features soft feather and down construction around a premium foam core, built for laid-back lounging. Converting from a cosy three-seater to a sprawling cinema daybed, this sectional sofa adapts to any space. It’s available in 6 luxury fabrics, with delivery in seven to 10 days, and comes with a structural lifetime guarantee.

Alternatively, for a bespoke touch, choose from Andrew Martin’s 67 fabrics for a custom-made piece delivered in four to six weeks.

Receive a 15% discount on all full-priced sofas with code TRUMAN15 at checkout. Offer ends 30 September 2024

Improve your sleep with an award-winning mattress

( Eze Hybrid Mattress )

Awarded Which? Best Buy Mattress 2024, the Eze Hybrid Ultra Mattress combines the precision support of pocket springs with the luxurious comfort of memory foam.

The Eze Hybrid Ultra model was recognised as the bestselling pocket sprung mattress by Which? in April 2024, praising it as ‘A Top-class Mattress’. With multiple layers of high-density EZEcore™ memory foam, it provides a durable core that resists sagging while enhancing breathability, wicking away moisture and regulating body temperature.

The pocket sprung core with 800 individual springs adapts to body contours for optimal support and minimal motion transfer. Rated 7.1 for firmness, the mattress ensures comfort in any sleeping position.

Save 10% plus an extra 5% at checkout with code EXTRA5 at checkout. Offer ends 30 October 2024.

Power your essential appliances

( EcoFlow River 3 )

Recently launched, the EcoFlow RIVER 3 portable power station is an affordable, compact solution for home emergencies or everyday convenience.

With a 245Wh capacity and AC output of 300W (expandable to 600W with X-Boost), it’s perfect for keeping essential devices running during power outages.

The RIVER 3 can power a 9W light for 17 hours or a 3W router for 30 hours, ensuring you stay connected and illuminated when it matters most. Utilising GaN technology for efficiency and reduced heat, it fully recharges in just one hour.

Priced at £239, it’s an ideal backup power source for any household. Available to buy from November 2024.

Create a luxury dressing room tailored to your lifestyle

( The Heritage Wardrobe Company )

The Heritage Wardrobe Company is a family-run business founded by Laurent Drouin, specialising in bespoke, elegant and functional furniture.

From luxury dressing rooms, walk-in wardrobes and fitted wardrobes to new additions including bookcases, office furniture and media units, the company’s bespoke solutions offer unique, tailored designs to enhance storage and improve lifestyles.

Each piece is handcrafted and finished on site in the UK. From initial design inspiration to final installation, the highly experienced team ensures a first-class service. For personalised, exquisite storage solutions, arrange a consultation today using the contact information on our website.

Receive 5% off with code Autumn24 at checkout. Offer valid until 30 September 2024.

Decorate your home with cherished memories

( Optimalprint )

Capturing life events that hold a special place in our heart is one of the most important aspects of art. With Optimalprint, you can create wall art, 2025 calendars, photo books, cards and other personalised gifts that showcase your most treasured memories, from cityscapes and landscapes to family portraits and pet pictures.

There’s a wide range of sizes and finishes to suit every taste and home decor style. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift for a loved one or are eager to inject some personality into your living space, Optimalprint has a design to suit each and every style and occasion.

You can also rest assured that your selected products will be long-lasting, due to Optimalprint’s 100% quality guarantee. Create a home that’s as unique and special as your family is and visit our website to receive free shipping on your next order, using code OFFER24 at checkout. Offer ends 10 November 2024, minimum order of £10 required*.

*Limit one per customer. Free shipping available only in the UK. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Light up your home with handmade designs

( Sibling )

Lighting is a crucial element in any home.

New British lighting brand Sibling is introducing a capsule range of versatile and customisable fittings that can be made to suit any interior.

Designed and handmade to order in the UK, the independent start-up offers timeless pieces crafted by quality craftsmanship. Many of the designs are nature-inspired, including the brand’s signature Acorn collection, featuring four light fittings: a pendant, a floor lamp, a table lamp and a desk lamp.

The unifying feature is the slotted shade, which cups a glass globe and resembles an acorn hanging from a branch.

Bring your favourite images to life with bespoke wall art

( CEWE )

Capturing beautiful moments on your phone or camera has never been easier, yet too often these images sit on our devices, unseen and forgotten.

CEWE offers a simple solution: create beautiful wall art that elevates those moments from your camera roll into prominent displays around your home. Bring colour and life to your living space by choosing from a range of formats, including framed prints, aluminium prints and hanging posters.

Select your favourite photos, and CEWE will craft a stunning piece of art for you to enjoy every day.

Celebrate the good times and breathtaking places you’ve experienced with professionally printed wall art that adds a personal touch to your decor.

