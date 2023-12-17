Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stormzy and Maya Jama spent Saturday night ringside at a UFC fight in Las Vegas, where they looked happier and more loved-up than ever.

Jama, 29, and Stormzy, 30, rekindled their romance earlier this year when they got back together following a four-year split.

On Saturday (16 December), the couple were photographed holding hands as they arrived together for the UFC 296 mixed martial arts (MMA) event between Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Tony Ferguson at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Love Island presenter from Bristol shared snippets from their date night on Instagram, as Jama gave fans a look at their hotel room and asked for their help picking an outfit for fight night. She also shared a video of her and Stormzy getting an in-room IV drip service, popular for treating hangovers.

In the end, Jama picked a black PVC top, paired with a vintage leather jacket and trousers from Italian fashion label, The Attico, for the match, as she and Stormzy were photographed holding hands when they arrived at the venue.

In one video shared on her Instagram, Jama could be seen giving Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr – a kiss on the cheek, before licking his face. The “Own It” rapper then returns Jama’s kiss, before they focus their attention back on the UFC match.

Maya Jama officially confirmed her relationship with Stormzy relationship was back on track in October (Getty Images)

They spent the rest of their night out at the newly-opened Fontainebleau resort and casino.

Jama and Stormzy dated for four years before breaking up in 2019.

Amid rumours that Jama and Stormzy had rekindled their romance, they were photographed together on holiday in Hydra, Greece, earlier this year.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Grammy-winner said the paparazzi pictures were due to a “lapse in judgement” while explaining he and Jama wanted to keep their relationship private because “we were so public the first time round”.

Jama officially confirmed their relationship was back on track in October – much to their fans’ delight – when the Love Island presenter shared a sweet video of Stormzy picking her up from the airport. Jama was returning from Fiji, where she was filming the Love Island spinoff show Love Island Games, which she hosts.

Jama and Stormzy first met at the Red Bull Culture Clash festival in 2014 and began dating in January the following year.

While neither has commented on the reason for their 2019 split, both Jama and Stormzy have noted how “young” they were at the start of the relationship.

“We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers,” Jama told The Sunday Times in January. “I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.”

Last month, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple since getting back together, when Jama and Stormzy wore matching black outfits as they attended British Vogue’s Forces For Change event in London’s Mayfair on 25 November.