Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander starts her own real estate firm
The firm will be based out of Miami
Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has revealed she has started her own real estate firm.
Vander, 40, starred in the first five seasons of Selling Sunset, which is based in Los Angeles, before leaving the show last season to permanently relocate to Miami, Florida where her husband and kids live.
In a post to Instagram on Friday, Vander revealed that the firm’s name will be The Maya Vander Group.
“Introducing… The Maya Vander Group team!” she wrote. “So excited to continue to share this new chapter. Miami we’re taking over!
“We are all working hard & pushing everyday. We love and respect our clients, which is SO important in order to be successful in real estate.”
Vander’s Selling Sunset co-stars were quick to comment on the post, which shows Vander standing next to the three other members of her team.
Jason Oppenheim, who is the owner of The Oppenheim Group which Vander was an agent for, commented: “Yes Maya!!!!”
Co-star Davina Portraz said: “Proud of you.”
Vander spent the first five seasons of the show splitting her time between Los Angeles and Miami, but was open about wanting to move to Florida to spend more time with her huband, David Miller, and their children, Aiden, 3, and Elle, 2.
Vander suffered a pregnancy loss in December last year at 38 weeks. During the Selling Sunset reunion episode which aired on Netflix earlier this month, Vander said her stillborn baby died from a “freak accident” in the womb.
She described the day she lost the baby as the “hardest day of her life”.
