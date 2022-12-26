Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to $565m.

The lottery announced the new grand prize on Saturday, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last week.

On Friday night, the white balls drawn were 15, 21, 32, 38 and 62, with the gold Mega Ball 8.

Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to the lottery, which reports that there were 1,289,527 winning tickets at all prize levels, with tickets in California and Illinois matching five of the six numbers.

An additional 31 tickets across the country matched four of the numbers, plus the Mega Ball, to win the game’s third-tier prize from Friday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions.

According to the press release, the new jackpot is the “largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered in the last week of any calendar year,” with the lottery noting that the next drawing will take place on Tuesday 27 December.

As for the cash prize, a winning player of Tuesday’s drawing would walk away with $293.6m. Unfortunately, winning the jackpot is highly unlikely, as Forbes points out that the odds of winning are one in 302 million.

The multi-million-dollar jackpot has been increasing since the Mega Millions was last won on 14 October, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502m prize.

The hefty prize comes after the record-breaking $2bn Powerball lottery finally came to a close in November, after an anonymous individual in California won the jackpot.

As of now, the winner of the Powerball prize has not come forward.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will take place on Tuesday 27 December at 11pm ET. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11pm.