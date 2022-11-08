Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest Powerball numbers have been revealed after the lottery drawing was delayed for hours.

According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $1.9bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.

On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.

The drawing was originally scheduled for 10.59 ET on Monday. However, much to players’ dismay, the drawing was delayed for more than 10 hours due to a “technical problem”. In a statement, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was caused by one of the 48 participating lotteries, but did not specify which state. “This has happened a few rare times before - just not when the jackpot was at a newsworthy amount,” the lottery association said while announcing the delay.

To win the Powerball jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the red Powerball. However, if you didn’t win the grand prize, which would allow the winner to walk away with more than $929.1m in cash, the good news is there are eight other ways to win the lottery.

If you match all five white numbers, you win a $1m prize, while matching four out of five white numbers plus the Powerball number means you’ve won $50,000.

Players can also win lesser prizes, such as $100, if you match either four white numbers or three white numbers and the Powerball.

If you match three white numbers, you win $7, while players who match either one white number and the Powerball or the Powerball only win $4.

As for the final jackpot amount going in to Tuesday’s delayed drawing, the grand prize grew to a record $2.04bn. It has not yet been reported whether the delayed drawing has resulted in a jackpot winner, or if the grand prize will continue to grow ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday.

The Powerball lottery prize, which has not seen a winner since August, broke records as it became the world’s largest lottery prize. The previous largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016, when a $1.58bn jackpot was split between three winners.

The chances of winning the jackpot are not likely, however, as the odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10.59pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, according to Powerball.