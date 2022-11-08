Powerball lottery live - Officials say at least one ticket matched $2bn jackpot as delayed draw sparks memes
Monday’s drawing was delayed until Tuesday due to ‘technical problem’
The frenzied interest in the record-breaking Powerball jackpot may soon come to a close after it was reported that at least one ticket matched the numbers needed to win the more than $2bn grand prize.
As of Tuesday, the record-breaking Powerball jackpot had grown to $2.04bn, according to Powerball.
The latest update to the grand prize came after players waited eagerly for the results of Monday night’s drawing, only for the drawing to be delayed overnight after one of the 48 participating lotteries required “extra time to complete the required security protocols”.
On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with a red Powerball 10.
Following the delayed drawing, which was shared on Powerball’s website and in a video uploaded to YouTube, California Lottery officials announced there was at least one winning ticket.
According to officials, the lucky ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California.
As players wait for additional results to be released, the interest in the lottery, and its “technical” difficulties, has sparked a number of memes.
Follow along below for all of the updates and reactions to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot.
After California Lottery officials announced that only player had bought the winner ticket, Twitter users have accused this year’s Powerball of being rigged. This criticism comes after the drawing was delayed on Tuesday due to “technical” difficulties.
In a follow-up tweet, California Lottery officials revealed that the jackpot winner wasn’t the only lucky player in the state, as the latest drawing also saw an additional three tickets that matched all five numbers except the Powerball.
Following the delayed drawing on Tuesday, it was reported that at least one California ticket matched all six numbers.
“California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire!” the official Twitter account for the California Lottery tweeted on Tuesday. “One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers in the 7 November #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars.”
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the delay was caused by one of the 48 participating lotteries, which required additional time to complete necessary security protocols. It did not specify which state.
“This has happened a few rare times before - just not when the jackpot was at a newsworthy amount,” the lottery association said while announcing the delay.
Interest in the Powerball jackpot has been high after the grand prize reached a record-breaking amount of $2.04bn this week.
The excitement over the prize only increased after the drawing to determine a winner on Monday night faced delays, with lottery officials unable to reveal the winning numbers until Tuesday morning.
