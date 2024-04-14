Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After Love Is Blind‘s Chelsea Blackwell infamously told her date that she resembled Megan Fox, the actor finally reacted to the viral comments — and agrees that she looks like the reality TV contestant.

During one of Blackwell’s dates with her ex-fiancé Jimmy Presnell in the pods, she told him she’d get told “all the time” that she looked like a certain celebrity during her job as a flight attendant. “It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she said. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

Chelsea Blackwell ( Netflix )

She then revealed to Presnell who she gets compared to, without mentioning Fox’s name. “I don’t even know if it’s [Machine Gun Kelly’s] wife or his fiancée,” she said before he responded: “Megan Fox? You’re saying you look like Megan Fox.”

Blackwell once again clarified why she got the comparison, continuing: “It’s only because I have light eyes and dark hair.” However, Presnell appeared to be excited about this remark, as he jokingly asked Blackwell: “Can we get married?”

When the pair got engaged and officially met in person, Presnell claimed that Blackwell wasn’t entirely honest about her appearance, including the Megan Fox comparison.

“She definitely lied to me about some [of] how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that,” he told the camera.

Megan Fox ( Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva )

While many people have given their take on whether or not the flight attendant was accurate in her description, including one of Fox’s exes, but now Fox herself has weighed in.

“I’ve never had more people text me about something because I don’t really watch TV very much,” she said in an interview with E News. “But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.’”

The Jennifer’s Body actress even went on to defend Blackwell from any criticism she’s received for the remark.

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” she said, later adding, “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”

Fox also noted that she could see the resemblance between herself and Blackwell.

“I did see a picture of her,” she said. “A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’ So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.”

She continued, “Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

Blackwell went on to respond to the mixed reactions herself in a TikTok video shortly after that specific episode premiered.

In her video, she acknowledged how viewers have disagreed with her comparisons to the Jennifer’s Body star, as the text over the footage reads: “POV: Watching Love Is Blind and waiting for THAT scene.”

Blackwell’s video continued with her applying her lipstick, as she lip-synced a viral sound on TikTok, which said: “Nothing makes me scared. Do you see my hand? Do they look like they’re shaking to you? No.”

She also used the caption to share her response to the backlash she’s received since telling Presnell she looked like Fox, before ever meeting him in person. “Truly humbled by the internet,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #meganfox and #loveisblind.