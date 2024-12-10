Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split weeks after pregnancy announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly ended their relationship, just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

According to TMZ, the couple parted ways during a trip to Vail, Colorado, over Thanksgiving weekend, where tensions reached a boiling point. The outlet claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early. Following his departure, the pair are allegedly no longer together.

Insiders shared with Us Weekly that the two had been trying to mend their relationship, especially in light of Fox’s pregnancy, but their fiery personalities led to renewed conflict. “They broke up in late November,” a source revealed, adding that while they are “done for now,” reconciliation down the line remains a possibility.

The Independent has contacted Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s representatives for comment.

Their split comes less than one month after the Transformers star revealed that she and the musician are expecting.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split just weeks after announcing their pregnancy ( Getty Images for GQ )

In a photo carousel posted to Instagram on November 11, Fox could be seen holding a positive pregnancy test for the camera in one snap and cradling her baby bump covered in black liquid in another. She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “last november,” which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage.

She added: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

This will be Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second. She shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

The couple first crossed paths in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship shortly after, when Fox starred in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May that year. The couple was engaged by January 2022.

In November 2023, Fox shared her experience with miscarriage through two poignant poems in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. During an interview with Good Morning America about the collection, Fox reflected on navigating the loss with her fiancé by her side.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she recalled. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately… trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”