Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans concerned and cringing over their relationship after the actor appeared to purposely avoid her fiancé’s kiss on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the couple arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, where a video shared to Footwear News Instagram showed the musician, 31, attempting to hug and kiss Fox, 35, while she appeared to avoid the display of affection by turning her head away. The tense moment ended with Fox making her way forward on the red carpet without her fiancé, while Kelly could be seen smiling and taking a sip of his drink.

On Twitter, where the video has already been viewed more than 13,000 times, and Instagram, fans are expressing their doubts over the couple’s relationship - and their awkwardness over the encounter.

“Omg looks like a breakup is coming,” one person commented under the video, while another said: “She looks mad at him.”

According to someone else, Fox looked “miserable” and “not happy with MGK at all”.

Another person urged the Transformers star not to marry the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, despite what she has previously said about the pair being “twin flames”.

“Please don’t marry him. We all know this won’t end well. Twin flames be damned. Those flames will ignite into a forest fire of condemnation and divorce,” they claimed.

The video also prompted many to share how awkward the video made them feel, with one person sarcastically writing: “Wow… that wasn’t awkward.”

“Yikes lol. I could feel the awkwardness from here!” someone else commented.

While many fans were concerned over the future of the couple’s relationship, others found humour in the video, with many jokingly claiming that Fox’s reaction was due to her partner’s outfit.

For the occasion, Kelly, who had his hair dyed pink, wore a brightly coloured floral-pattern button-down shirt and black pants. He accessorised the embellished look with pearl necklaces.

“It’s the shirt right? She hates his shirt,” one person joked, while another said: “I understand Megan, it’s hard to take dude seriously when he’s constantly dressing like your great-grandma.”

However, others suggested that the moment was being taken out of context, and is likely not indicative of the couple’s actual relationship status.

“The way a short clip with no context has people assuming stuff,” one fan commented, while someone else suggested that it was just “one of those couple days”.

“I think everybody is reading too much into it, it looks normal to me,” another person added.

The couple, who began dating in June 2020, met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. They announced their engagement in January.