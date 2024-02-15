Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Fox has responded to accusations of “xenophobia” after addressing the viral frenzy over a photo taken of her at the Super Bowl.

In an Instagram post, the Transformers actor compared her appearance in the photograph to a “Ukrainian blowup doll” and an “expensive real sex doll you can only get from Japan”.

Some fans labelled the comments as “xenophobic”, which forced the actor to address the accusations on the social media platform.

“Dear god. That is NOT what I meant. Ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for f***s sake,” she wrote.

Fox had been referring to a picture of herself in a dimly-lit club with her fianceé Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

The photo went viral, with some fans speculating that 37-year-old Fox looked “very different” and that she had undergone serious plastic surgery.

The Jennifer’s Body actor responded to the criticism on Instagram by saying it was a “shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll”.

She continued: “When in REALITY, I look like one of those super expensive real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Fans said Fox looked ‘completely different’ in new photos (Joe Oravec/ Instagram: @joeoravec3)

She then shared two photos of her on the same night in different lighting, reassuring people that the dark shadows had made her facial features seem more pronounced.

“Oh my god guys look how different I.... don’t look at all,” she added.

Fox’s references to Ukraine and Japan were labelled controversial by fans, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Disgusting, xenophobic comment by Megan Fox. Ukrainian women are in the middle of the war: Ukrainian women are fighting for their lives.”

Famous Russian influencer Polina Pushkareva commented on the image, writing: “I guess xenophobia towards eastern Europeans is still a thing in Hollywood.”

“What a weird thing to post,” added another.

The Independent has contacted Fox’s representatives for comment.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, the actor shared her experience with body dysmorphia.

“I have body dysmorphia,” she explained. “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

Megan Fox has previously said she has struggled with body dysmorphia (Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

Body dysmorphic disorder is “a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

During an interview with British GQ Style in October 2021, Fox first revealed that she has body dysmorphia. She also noted that while men have been intrigued by her looks, they’ve also made false assumptions about her appearance.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she said, before adding: “Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities.”