Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a sweet embrace on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday (11 February).

Much of the attention was on the couple in Las Vegas, and they celebrated Kelce’s historic victory by hugging and kissing.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium, in a game that went to overtime.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman on a short pass with seconds left to secure the win - and back-to-back Super Bowls - for Kansas City.