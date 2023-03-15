Meghan Markle shares ‘famous’ cake recipe in chef José Andrés’ new cookbook

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has shared one of her signature cake recipes in chef José Andrés’ newest cookbook.

Earlier this week, Penguin Random House announced that the Spanish chef’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen would be releasing its first book, The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope, which is set to come out in September 2023. The publisher also noted the cookbook will feature recipes from some famous faces, including the Duchess of Sussex’s recipe for her Lemon Oil Cake.

The Archewell Foundation, which is run by Meghan and Prince Harry, also shared a post on Tuesday to celebrate the milestone and praise some of the other contributors to Andrés’ book.

“The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises,” they wrote in a statement. “All author proceeds will support WCK’s emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.”

This isn’t the first time that Meghan has shared her cake with World Central Kitchen, the non-profit organisation founded by Andrés that provides meals to communities after they’ve faced a crisis. In March 2021, she partnered with the organisation to send her lemon cake to a group of women who helped provide meals to communities in Chicago amid the pandemic.

In the recent post on the Archewell Foundation, the organisation also shared the note Meghan had sent the women along with the cake, which was made with lemons from the garden at her Montecito home.

“Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realise now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!)” the note read. “To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you - a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us.”

On Twitter, fans have praised Meghan for sharing her beloved cake recipe in the upcoming cookbook.

“Selfless and committed to helping the vulnerable,” one person wrote. “Through partnership and sharing her recipe for her famous lemon cake.”

“This is why I donate to @WCKitchen (for the work they do globally),” another wrote. “I will buy this cookbook - to continue supporting - and to get the recipe by #PrincessMeghan.”

The Archewell Foundation has been partnering with World Central Kitchen since December 2020. Most recently, the two organisations worked together to help build community relief centres across the world and contribute meals to Ukraine.

In April 2022, Andrés opened up about working with Meghan and Harry and described their support as “a blessing”.

“I love them,” he said during an interview with People. “I have been able to spend time with them, working with them and they are very hands-on and highly knowledgeable of what’s happening in the world, what the issues are, and what the needs are.”

After calling the couple his “friends,” he praised them for the work they’ve done to help make global change.

“All my life I have been trying to learn what exactly we are missing because why is there still hunger? What are we missing? We have to make the most of the opportunities of goodness, and I believe that with people like Meghan and Harry, we can make it happen,” he said.

Along with a recipe from Meghan, The World Central Kitchen Cookbook will feature a recipe from Michelle Obama for breakfast tacos.