Harry and Meghan news – latest: Clip of Sussexes resurfaces as speculation over King’s coronation mounts
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not disclosed whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III alongside other royals in May
A video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being supportive of one another from their Netflix docuseries has gone viral on TikTok.
The clip, which shows Meghan Markle hugging Prince Harry after he receives a text message from the Prince of Wales, has resurfaced on the social media platform as questions over their attendance at the King’s coronation continue to swirl.
The couple have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.
However, if they do make the journey from California to London for the ceremony, a source has suggested that their reception will be frosty.
Meanwhile, the Duke of York has some feelings of “resentment” towards his brother, the King, over a dispute related to their mother’s inheritance, it has been claimed.
King Charles was the sole beneficiary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s £650 million estate due to a 1993 agreement – but it is understood that he has not shared it out among his siblings, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
A video of Meghan Markle comforting Prince Harry after he received a text from Prince William has gone viral amid speculation over whether the couple will attend the coronation of King Charles III.
Earlier this week, TikTok user @thetvandmoviequeen shared a clip of the moment that has since been viewed more than one million times.
The viral video comes amid speculation over whether the Sussexes will attend the King’s coronation
WATCH: King delivers message at first Commonwealth Day service as monarch
King Charles III issued a call to the family of nations urging them to “strive together” to achieve a “global common good” in his first Commonwealth Day address on Monday (13 March).
He also paid tribute to his “beloved mother”, describing how Commonwealth Day was a moment of pride for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who “dedicated her long and remarkable life” in service to the “Commonwealth family”.
Watch the full video here:
King Charles and William ‘not in attendance’ at Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet’s California christening
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
Camilla meets ballet dancer set to star in Disney documentary
The Queen Consort has wished "good luck" to a young dancer whose dreams of becoming a ballet star went viral and will now be made into a Disney documentary.
Camilla met Anthony Madu when she visited the ballet school which offered him a scholarship after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting in the rain was watched more than 16 million times.
The 13-year-old, from Nigeria, is now in his second year at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, which is celebrating its centenary and has the Queen Consort as its patron.
Camilla visited the school to mark the milestone and meet the schoolboy, who has grown a few inches and now has more of an English accent since his story won the hearts of social media users.
When she asked Anthony if he had always loved dancing, he replied "Yes, since I was five years old.
Camilla replied: "It gets to grips with you, you can't let it go - good luck."
Disney announced in September that it would be making a documentary about the youngster, whose family live on the edge of Nigerian capital Lagos. He had little formal training before arriving in the UK but showed great talent.
Speaking after Camilla's visit, Anthony said of Elmhurst: "My dancing's going well, it's really, really great, and I'm really enjoying it."
He said he is adapting to life in the UK but is struggling a little with the weather.
"It's still quite cold," he said.
Talking about his journey, he added: "I just hope that younger dancers from anywhere around the world... I just hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams and never give up."
PA
‘Impossible’ that Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare, royal expert says
King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, a royal expert has said.
RS Locke, a freelance writer and royal commentator, pointed to reports that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.
What has happened to Archie and Lilbet’s titles?
The two children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will now be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a royal source has confirmed.
The statement comes after Lilibet was christened “Princess Lilibet Diana” at a ceremony in California on Friday (3 March).
The Independent has contacted the relevant representatives for comment, but a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Mirror: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance, report claims
Prince Andrew is reported to have been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.
According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in the hope of a chance of redemption, more than three years after his interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was broadcast on the BBC’s Newsnight.
The hint that Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation
Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend King Charles III’s coronation, it has been reported.
Although the King does not know if the couple plan to travel from California to London for the ceremony, the Sussexes are being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining, The Times reported.
Inside Frogmore Cottage, the residence at the centre of a new royal row
In case we have forgotten, the latest royal row was centred around Frogmore Cottage. It emerged earlier this month that the King requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vacate the property, which was their UK residence. He then reportedly offered the keys to the Duke of York, who may be facing the prospect of being evicted from the Royal Lodge.
Inside Frogmore Cottage, the residence at the centre of a new royal row
The couple have used the house as their UK base since 2019
New Duke of Edinburgh becomes patron of award founded by Prince Philip
The newly appointed Duke of Edinburgh has said it is an honour to become patron of the award to which his father Prince Philip gave his title.
The King handed his late father’s title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward in celebration of his 59th birthday on Friday (10 March).
Philip wanted his son to take on the historic title to mark Edward’s decades-long commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the youth scheme which is one of Philip’s greatest legacies.
