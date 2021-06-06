The
Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child, Lilibet.
The couple announced the birth of a sister to their son Archie on Sunday.
Lilibet Diana Mountatten-Windsor was born in California on Friday morning.
The
Duchess of Sussex has been saving a special gift for her daughter for a number of years.
Prior to moving to London and marrying
Prince Harry, Markle was a successful Hollywood actress on the television drama Suits.
It was during her days acting as Rachel Zane that Markle splurged on an expensive and timeless gift to herself, a £4,200 Cartier watch - with the hopes that she would one day pass it on to her daughter.
Speaking to
magazine in 2015, Markle said: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch.” Hello!
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Show all 90 1/90 Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel after their wedding
WPA Pool/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Top gear: William and Kate had an Aston Martin with balloons and a JUST WED number plate. Harry and Meghan score extra points: this 1968 E-type Jag, which took them to the evening party at Frogmore House, has been converted to electric power. And the number plate, E190518? It’s their anniversary
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor
Reuters
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Kingdom Choir outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, Berkshire, after performing at the wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The pageboy whose smile went viral
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guests toast as they attend a viewing party for the royal wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle reaches the altar in St George’s Chapel
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
John Major and his wife Norma Major attend the royal wedding ceremony
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Fans attend a Royal Wedding watching party at Lillie’s Victorian Establishment in New York
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George’s Chapel
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Well-wishers lining the streets wave and cheer as Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pass riding in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley attend the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding
WPA Pool/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begin their carriage procession in the Ascot Landau Carriage after their wedding ceremony
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
James Corden and Julia Carey attend the royal wedding ceremony
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Harry and Meghan emerge from the West Door of St George’s Chapel
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Left to right, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at St George’s Chapel
Reuters
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
WPA Pool/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The royal wedding cake has been revealed
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Members of the public view a live screening of the marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Winchester Cathedral
Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Rex
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The Duke of Cambridge (left), the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of York during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
US actor Abigail Spencer (left) and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra (second from left) arrive with other guests for the royal wedding
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland drive along the Long Walk for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Sir Elton John leaves St George’s Chapel
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland drive along the Long Walk for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George’s Chapel
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry's niece and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Bishop Michael Curry delivered a passionate sermon during the royal wedding ceremony
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
In this frame from video, Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles for her wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle is driven by the Long Walk to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle is driven down the Long Walk to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Bridesmaids and pageboys arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle (R) with her mother Doria Ragland arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Princess Charlotte (right) arrives for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry (right) sits with his best man the Duke of Cambridge in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of his wedding to Meghan markle wedding
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guests are pictured as they take their seats inside the Chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his brother and best man, Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for his royal wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Prince Harry (left) and the Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before her wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castl
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R), at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
British Ministry of Defence shows around members of the Band of the Irish Guards entertaining the public ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain,
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Princess Eugenie, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice, from left, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Key News’s Kay Burley enjoys the moment
Rex/Shutterstock
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Sarah Ferguson leaves after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A general view of guests arriving in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain
REUTERS
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Amal and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guests arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
US tennis player Serena Williams (L) and her husband American Internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian (R) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Irish Guards marching band parades through Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Members of the public gather ahead at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Alison Tinsley on the Long Walk ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Police patrol the streets ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans wearing wedding dresses hold a sign reading ‘When Harry met Meghan he hadn’t met us first’ ahead of the royal wedding ceremony
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Well-wishers gather to watch the Royal Wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US actress Meghan Markle at the Pear Tree in Edinburgh
AFP/Getty
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Members of the public gather near Windsor Castle prior to the wedding of HRH Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Guardsman play for the crowd ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor
EPA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans wear wedding dresses near the castle before the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
War Veteran Phyllis Walker smiles during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at Cambridge Gate
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle
Reuters
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Band of the Irish Guards perform outside the castle prior to the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A member of staff holds goodie bags ahead of of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A Royal fan waits for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
AP
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans within the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans gather behind the barriers on the Long Walk, in Windsor, ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
PA
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans soak up the atmopshere during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on The Long Walk
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
A man sweeps the path outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Two men wearing wedding dresses buy train tickets to Windsor to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Waterloo train station
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Crowds gather during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle on The Long Walk
Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Well-wishers draped in a Union flag with an image of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle walk along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding - Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in pictures
Royal fans line the Long Walk in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
PA
So when the former actress found out that the show had been picked up for a third season, she “totally splurged” and bought a two-tone version of the watch.
Markle even engraved the classic piece with “To M.M. From M.M” - and revealed she plans to “give it to my daughter one day.”
The jewellery is even more sentimental because Markle always knew what she wanted to do with the designer timepiece.
Markle purchased the watch while she was acting on Suits
“That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” the Duchess of Sussex told the magazine.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures
Show all 55 1/55 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The Invictus Games is an international sport event for wounded, injured and sick (WIS) servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. It was created by the Duke of Sussex and aims to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding of all those who serve their country
Invictus Games Foundation/Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures November 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace following the announcement of their engagement
AFP/Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures November 2017
Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures December 2017
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures January 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM in Pop Brixton. The Reprezent training programme was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures January 2018
Meghan Markle greets well-wishers on arrival at Cardiff Castle for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures January 2018
The couple watching a dance performance by Jukebox Collective during their to Cardiff Castle
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures February 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the corridors of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on their way to a reception for young people in Edinburgh. The reception celebrated youth achievements, marking Scotlands Year of Young People 2018, an initiative that aims to inspire Scotland through its young people: celebrating their achievements, strengthening their voice on social issues and creating new opportunities for them to shine
AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures February 2018
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event showcased the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures March 2018
Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures March 2018
Meghan Markle greets well-wishers after a visit to one of Belfast's most historic buildings, The Crown Liquor Saloon, a former Victorian gin palace, now run by the National Trust. It was the Royal couple's first joint visit to Northern Ireland
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures April 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet participants as they attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath
AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2018
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland arriving at Cliveden House Hotel the night before her wedding to Prince Harry
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2018
Royal fans sing for the television in Windsor the day before the Royal wedding
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2018
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, during her wedding
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand facing each other hand-in-hand before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during their wedding ceremony
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2018
Prince Harry kisses the Duchess of Sussex, as they pass through the Cambridge Gate into the grounds of Windsor Castle at the end of their carriage procession
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2018
The newly married royals leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures June 2018
Queen Elizabeth II sitts and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures June 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan return in a horse-drawn carriage after attending the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour' on Horseguards parade
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures July 2018
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF
Chris Jackson/Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures July 2018
Meghan and Prince Harry kiss after the Sentebale Polo event that was held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures August 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the cast and crew of "Hamilton" backstage after the gala performance in support of Sentebale at Victoria Palace Theatre
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2018
Meghan meets 7-year-old Matilda Booth during the annual WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan meet 98-year-old Daphne Dunne during a meet and greet at the Sydney Opera House during an official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan meet a koala named Ruby and its koala joey named Meghan after the Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry looks on as his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is hugged by student Luke Vincent of Buninyong Public School following the couple's arrival at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Harry and his wife Meghan watch aboriginal dances at Victoria Park in Dubbo
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with lifeguards at South Melbourne Beach. BeachPatrol is a network of volunteers who are passionate about keeping Melbourne's beaches and foreshores clear of litter to reduce the negative impact of litter on the marine environment and food chain, and provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy their local beach
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan join a circle during a "Fluro Friday" session run by OneWave, a local surfing community group who raise awareness for mental health and wellbeing, at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach
AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
The British royals kicked off their shoes and donned tropical garlands on Bondi Beach
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Wellington, New Zealand
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2018
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures November 2018
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures February 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the Kasbah of the Udayas near the Moroccan capital Rabat
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures March 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan speak on stage during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena in London
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures March 2019
Meghan and Prince Harry react as they are presented with baby gifts by Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, at Canada House, during an event to mark Commonwealth Day, in central London
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2019
A congratulatory banner message circling the BT Tower reading "Congratulations Harry and Meghan It's a Baby Boy!"
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2019
Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson set up an official notice on an easel at the gates of Buckingham Palace on May 6, announcing the birth of a son to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2019
Pround parents pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5:26 on 6 May
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures May 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan walk away after posing for photographs with their newborn son
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures June 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan join the New York Yankees in their clubhouse and receive gifts for Archie ahead of their match against the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium. The historic two-game series marked the sport's first games ever played in Europe and The Invictus Games Foundation was selected as the official charity of Mitel and MLB London Series 2019
Invictus Games Foundation/Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures July 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan meet cast and crew, including US singer-songwriter Beyonce and her husband, US rapper Jay-Z as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dance as they arrive for a visit to the "Justice desk", an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region. Their first official family visit in the coastal city
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan pose with members of "Waves For Change" NGO at Monwabisi Beach outside of Cape Town. "Waves For Change" NGO fuses surfing with child-friendly mind and body therapy to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2019
The royals arrive to visit the oldest mosque of Cape Town in Dorp Street in Bo Kaap district
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2019
The Duchess of Sussex visits Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with the Duke of Sussex during their royal tour of South Africa. Auwal Mosque is the first and oldest mosque in South Africa and for the Muslim community, this mosque symbolises the freedom of former slaves to worship
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures September 2019
The British royal couple were on a 10-day tour of southern Africa -- their first official visit as a family since their son Archie was born
AFP via Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Duke last met with Mrs Machel during his visit to South Africa in 2015
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures October 2019
Meghan and Prince Harry attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures December 2019
Prince Harry holding his son Archie. The photo was used on Instagram to wish their followers a happy new year
SussexRoyal/PA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures January 2020
Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Canada House in London after visiting to show thanks for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada
Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – in pictures January 2020
Front page headlines, from UK daily papers, reporting on the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plan to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family
AFP via Getty
The Cartier Tank was also a favourite of
Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother, who owned a Tank Louis Cartier and an all-gold Tank Française, according to the New York Times.
Support free-thinking journalism and attend Independent events
The watch design itself is more than 100 years old, which makes it the perfect piece for a family heirloom.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies