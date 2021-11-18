Meghan Markle has joked about a regrettable childhood hairstyle while revealing that she was compared to Krusty the Clown.

The Duchess of Sussex reflected on the memorable haircut mishap during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained that, when she was 10 or 11 years old, she had wanted to have the same hairstyle as Andie MacDowell in the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral.

“I was 10 or 11 maybe and the reason my hair looked like that then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral and all I wanted was that perfect little curly haircut,” Meghan recalled after showing a childhood drawing of herself. “So, I asked my mom, went to the hairdresser, and got it and on that first day I was like: ‘This is amazing. I look like Andie MacDowel in Four Weddings and a Funeral.’”

The host then took the opportunity to share a photo of the haircut from Meghan’s childhood, in which she can be seen with her hair cut to her ears while cuddling a cat.

“And then, it was as though everyone forgot to tell me: ‘You have ethnic hair. You are not going to look like Andie MacDowel in Four Weddings and a Funeral,’” Meghan continued as she laughed. “And that’s what it ended up evolving into.”

The duchess and DeGeneres then looked back on another photo from the time period, with Meghan explaining that she would go to school and “they would say I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons”.

“It was a real bummer,” the royal admitted, joking that she looked like she had a “whole vibe” in the throwback photo.

While Meghan looked back on the haircut in amusement, the story prompted praise from viewers, with one person tweeting: “Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, saying she has ethnic hair on national television. As someone with big curly hair, this is the moment!!

“Love that picture of #MeghanMarkle in that hair when she was younger!” another person wrote.

During the interview, viewers were also enamoured by Meghan’s son’s hair, as a new photo shared by the duchess during the show showed a red-headed two-year-old Archie playing with chickens at Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito home.

“Archie’s hair is gorgeous,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Look at king Archie and his full head of hair aww. I think he has auburn hair. Sweetest little boy ever.”

While speaking with DeGeneres, the duchess revealed that the two year old “loves being a big brother” to his younger sister Lilibet.