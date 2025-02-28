Meghan Markle appears to delete and repost backstage footage of new Netflix show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, confused fans by posting and deleting behind-the-scenes footage of her new Netflix show on Wednesday (26 February).

The 43-year-old divided social media last year when she announced she would be releasing a new cooking show titled With love, Meghan. The programme was due to be released last month, but was postponed due to the California wildfires.

Days away from its release on Tuesday (4 March), the backstage scenes featured seemingly candid moments including Markle dancing in the kitchen, and featured an appearance from her husband Prince Harry. The couple’s beagle, Guy, who died last year, also shows up.

As the clips circulated on X/Twitter, an identical video was then re-uploaded to Markle’s Instagram page again without explanation, according to the Daily Mail.

“Six more days until our show launches on @netflix!” read a caption. “Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins”. Comments were switched off for the post.

The series will consist of eight 33-minute-long episodes with special appearances from some of the former actor’s friends including Mindy Kaling and one of her former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer.

open image in gallery The footage featured outtakes and backstage scenes from the set of Markle’s new show ( Netflix )

It marks Markle’s second program with Netflix after 2022’s Harry & Meghan tell-all royal docuseries, which was watched by over 2.4 million people on its launch day.

The Duchess – who runs her yet-to-be-launched lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which was recently rebranded As Ever – explains that her program is about “connecting with friends” and making new ones in a trailer for the series.

Earlier this year, the royal couple were seen donating supplies and embracing victims of the California wildfires. Living in Montecito, California with their two children they faced evacuation themselves as the area was branded a “high fire risk”. They visited an evacuation site in Pasadena, California, where the World Central Kitchen operated, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire as the blaze raged.

open image in gallery A glimpse of Harry is seen in the footage ( Netflix )

Donating essential supplies and serving meals, the pair connected with people affected by the crisis, including families and the elderly. Markle was seen hugging victims as she offered support.