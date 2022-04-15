Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.

The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.

On social media, fans have shared photos of Meghan holding Prince Harry’s hand on multiple occasions during the event, and looking at him with a smile on her face.

“Meghan is proud of her husband,” one person wrote.

“Just enjoying every minute of this engagement,” another tweeted along with a photo of Harry and Meghan walking together. “THEIR HANDS.”

Other people praised Prince Harry, who was also photographed looking at his wife and admiring her during the event.

“Just Prince Harry looking at his beautiful wife Meghan,” one person tweeted along with photos of the duke and duchess.

“The look of a proud husband knowing that his wife #MeghanMarkle is well-read and adds value to meaningful conversations with global leaders,” another Twitter user captioned a photo of the couple speaking with The Hague’s Mayor Jan van Zanen.

The couple arrived at the Invictus Games after visiting the Queen in the UK the day before. The duke and duchess’s attendance at the event marks the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have made a public appearance in Europe since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The Invictus Games was launched in 2014 by Prince Harry and is an international sporting event for “wounded, injured, and sick service personnel,” according to its official website.

The goal of the event is to show how sports can “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and response for those who serve their country”.