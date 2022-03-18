Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast release date finally confirmed

Meghan Markle’s debut podcast series for Spotify is set to premiere this summer, an Archewell spokesperson has confirmed to The Independent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a reported $25m deal in December 2020 that will see them host and produce podcasts.

The Archewell spokesperson told The Independent that the company is encouraged by ongoing conversations with senior leadership, and is working towards policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness and support transparency.

The couple have also pledged to take an active role in challenging “misinformation” spread on the audio streaming platform, after raising concerns over comments made by top podcast host Joe Rogan in January.

Rogan has been heavily criticised for his controversial views on the Covid-19 vaccine, with many saying he is using his popular podcast, titled The Joe Rogan Experience, to spread false details.

Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren are just some of the artists and creators who have quit the platform in protest of his continued presence.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said they had challenged Spotify on its decision to platform misinformation since April 2021.

“Since the inception of [their non-profit organisation] Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” they said.

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day.

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform.

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Archewell’s first podcast was released in December 2020.

Elton John, James Corden, Tyler Perry and Stacey Abrams were just a handful of the celebrities to reflect on the first year of the pandemic, with the couple’s then two-year-old son Archie also making a special appearance.

Meghan and Harry also signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, to create “documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming” for the platform.

The pair’s first series titled The Heart of Invictus was announced in April 2021, and was said to follow athletes as they prepare to compete in April’s tournament.

As yet, no release date or further information has been shared about this, however.