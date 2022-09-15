Meghan Markle’s Variety magazine cover postponed following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Meghan Markle’s feature on the cover of Variety has officially been postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On Wednesday, the publication announced that the Duchess of Sussex was selected as one of the honorees for their Power of Women issue. Along with appearing on the cover of the magazine, Meghan was slated to get profiled for Variety’s annual Women’s Impact Report “which highlights the top women working in entertainment”.

However, the magazine has now revealed that her cover is being “postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II”.

Additionally, Meghan will not be attending the Power of Women event, which will take place in Los Angeles on 28 September.

Variety’s upcoming issue will also be honouring Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Olsen, and Pakistani activist Malala.

Prior to the announcement of the Queen’s death, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were already in the UK and set to visit several charities. Harry travelled to Scotland on 8 September, which was the day that Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old royal had “died peacefully” at her Balmoral estate.

Throughout their stay in the UK, Meghan and Harry have reunited with the royal family, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. They viewed some of the floral tributes left in memory of the Queen outside of Windsor Castle on Monday. This marked the first time that four of them have been publicly seen together since the Queen’s jubilee celebrations in June.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry joined other members of the royal family at a short service for the Queen at Westminster Hall.

At the event, Meghan made a subtle tribute to her grandmother-in-law through her choice of jewellery. She wore a pair of pearl earrings that the late monarch gave to her.

Since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have been living in California with their three-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The couple are expected to stay in the UK until after the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.