Meghan Markle wears a gift from the Queen for service at Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle opted to wear a pair of earrings given to her by Queen Elizabeth II while joining the royal family for a service for the late monarch.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry to his grandmother’s service at Westminster Hall. For the occasion, she wore an all black dress and fascinator with a veil on it.

Her hair in a low bun, Meghan completed her look with a pair of diamond and pearl earrings she received as a gift from the Queen.

This isn’t the first time that Meghan was spotted wearing the piece of jewellery. She was first seen with the pearls in June 2018, when visiting the Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester with the Queen. At the time, the duo was also photographed laughing together, while at a ceremony for the opening of Mersey Gateway Bridge.

That same month, Buckingham Palace first confirmed that she had received those earrings from her grandmother-in-law, as reported by Royal Commentator Emily Andrews.

In September of that year, Meghan appeared to be wearing her pearl earrings once again when she attended the WellChild Awards in London with Harry, per Harper’s Bazaar.

Meghan isn’t the only royal who used her jewellery to pay tribute to the Queen. During Wednesday’s procession, Kate Middleton wore one of the brooches that was passed down to her by her husband Prince Willam’s grandmother.

Kate has worn the brooch on multiple occasions. She was first photographed with it in 2017 while attending a service to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium.

Meghan and Kate also made headlines on Wednesday, as they arrived at Westminster Hall in two separate cars. The Duchess of Sussex rode with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, while the Princess of Wales rode with Camilla, Queen Consort.

At the procession, brothers Harry and Willam walked behind the Queen’s casket joined by the late royal’s children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. There were also additional members from the royal family and members of the Queen’s staff at the service.