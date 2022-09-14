Kate and Meghan arrive in separate cars to join Queen’s mourners at Westminster Hall

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate and Meghan arrived in separate cars to join royal mourners as the Queen’s coffin entered Westminster Hall, where the monarch will lie in state until her funeral.

The King and senior royals saluted the coffin as it was carried by a bearer party - eight soldiers from Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards - into the Hall.

The coffin entered as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139.

Lined up to watch were the Queen’s elderly cousins Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

The Princess of Wales accompanied the Queen Consort while the Duchess of Sussex travelled in a separate car (Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Next to the Duke of Kent was the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess of Wales and then the Queen Consort.

Dozens of wider members of the royal family stood in two rows at the side of Westminster Hall, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor Viscount Severn, Lord Freddie Windsor and Princess Michael of Kent.

Meghan appeared to take a deep breath as the Queen’s coffin passed in front of her.

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Queen’s coffin was placed on a purple-covered catafalque in the Hall to lie in state until Monday morning.

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they left Westminster Hall after the service (Nariman El-Mofty/Pool/AP)

The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they moved through Westminster Hall at the end of the service while the other royal couples in the procession party walked side by side not touching.

Four officers from the Household Cavalry - two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals - began the first six-hour vigil around the coffin, taking their places at the corner of the catafalque.

Additional reporting by Press Association