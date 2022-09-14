Kate and Meghan arrive in separate cars to join Queen’s mourners at Westminster Hall
Queen’s coffin placed on catafalque to lie in state for four days until funeral
Kate and Meghan arrived in separate cars to join royal mourners as the Queen’s coffin entered Westminster Hall, where the monarch will lie in state until her funeral.
The King and senior royals saluted the coffin as it was carried by a bearer party - eight soldiers from Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards - into the Hall.
The coffin entered as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139.
Lined up to watch were the Queen’s elderly cousins Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.
Next to the Duke of Kent was the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess of Wales and then the Queen Consort.
Dozens of wider members of the royal family stood in two rows at the side of Westminster Hall, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor Viscount Severn, Lord Freddie Windsor and Princess Michael of Kent.
Meghan appeared to take a deep breath as the Queen’s coffin passed in front of her.
The Queen’s coffin was placed on a purple-covered catafalque in the Hall to lie in state until Monday morning.
During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.
The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate.
The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they moved through Westminster Hall at the end of the service while the other royal couples in the procession party walked side by side not touching.
Four officers from the Household Cavalry - two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals - began the first six-hour vigil around the coffin, taking their places at the corner of the catafalque.
Additional reporting by Press Association
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies