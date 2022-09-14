Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton joined other members of the royal family as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch is lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, having left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday afternoon.

King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, walked behind the Queen’s coffin as it was carried through central London.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales were also present at Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until Monday’s funeral.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.