Meghan Trainor has opened up about why she can’t smile - and injections are too blame.

The “All About That Bass” singer recently admitted during an episode of her Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainorpodcast that she received “too much Botox.” “I got too much Botox, and I need help,” she said.

“I messed up. I’ve had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead.”

The singer also admitted that there was one cosmetic procedure that she regretted which was receiving lip filler. “Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” she said. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.”

After these procedures, she admitted that she couldn’t smile as large as she would like to. “I cannot smile anymore,” the “Dear Future Husband” singer continued. She then looked at the camera and showed viewers how wide she could smile.

open image in gallery Meghan Trainor admitted that she continued to receive Botox because of the compliments she was given ( Getty Images )

“Look, this is as big as I can smile,” Trainor said.

The “Made You Look” singer’s brother and podcast co-host then chimed in, explaining when he first noticed that his sister couldn’t smile. The two of them were at a Home Goods together and Ryan recalled telling Meghan, “Bro, you can’t smile.”

Meghan replied that after that moment, she couldn’t “unsee it.” “And everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try,” she said.

The “Mother” singer then showed a photo of herself on her phone to prove that she could no longer smile. “I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart … somebody help me,” she said.

Trainor mentioned what led her to try Botox for the first time, revealing that she kept receiving compliments, which is why she continued to get more injections.

“I was like, ‘This is young.’ People gave me compliments [saying] ‘You look rested.’ So I was like, ‘I’m going to do it again.’ I just got back from tour.”

However, looking back on the experience the Grammy winner didn’t think it was worth “trying everything.”

open image in gallery During another portion of a recent podcast episode, Trainor revealed she would like to have breast augmentation after having two kids ( Getty Images for Spotify )

During another portion of the episode, Trainor also discussed the one cosmetic procedure she would receive. Since the singer has given birth to two sons with her husband Daryl Sabara, she’s expressed an interest in receiving a breast augmentation.

“I’m getting a boob job because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty,” she said. “They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small. I’ve lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as boobs.”

Trainor and Sabara – who were married in 2018 – welcomed their first child, Riley, via C-section in February 2021. She announced the arrival of their second child, Barry, in July 2023.

Trainor clarified that the goal of the surgery would be to help her feel more confident on stage during her performances.

“And what’s really difficult is trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up,” Trainor said. “I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit.”