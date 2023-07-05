Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcome second child with unique name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second child, a son named Barry Bruce.

Trainor, 29, and Sabara, 31, shared a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the baby news. In addition to their newborn, the pair are also parents to a two-year-old son, Riley.

In the caption, Trainor revealed when the baby was born and formally introduced him. “On July 1st (our seven-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” she wrote.

She went on to share that she welcomed the infant via Caesarean section before thanking her medical team for their support.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful C-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!” the “Mother” singer wrote. “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

The Instagram post included multiple photos of the newborn with his mother and father, along with snaps of the singer in a hospital bed.

In the comments, fans and celebrities celebrated the baby news, with Paris Hilton writing: “Congratulations sis! So happy for you!”

“Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!” Mandy Moore added, while Gina Rodriguez wrote: “He is perfect!!! Congrats sweet superhero mama!!!”

In January, Trainor revealed that she was pregnant with her second child when she confirmed the news in an interview with People. At the time, she said she was “ just so grateful [that she could] get pregnant”.

“I’m crushing it. This is amazing,” she said in a statement to the magazine at the time. “This is my dream. I’m halfway there - I want four kids!”

She went on to reflect on how her second pregnancy was different from her first. “It’s like a real pregnancy,” she said. “The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like: ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’”

Since then, Trainor has also opened up about how her first experience with childbirth impacted her mental health. In April, she revealed that she struggled with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after welcoming Riley via Caesarean section. During an interview with Today, she said that after she’d had her child and returned from the hospital, there were times she felt like she was still in the delivery room.

“I was like: ‘It’s so weird,’ to my therapist and my doctors,” the “Made You Look” singer recalled. “I was like: ‘It’s like I’m back in my room.’ At nighttime, when the pain would kick in. I was like: ‘Daryl, I’m still on the table, I know she’s inside me.’”

Trainor said that the feeling, which went on for “months,” ultimately led to her diagnosis. “They were like: ‘So we have to work through this. That’s a sign of PTSD,’” she recalled. “And I was like: ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’”

PTSD is “a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event through either experiencing it or witnessing,” as noted by the Mayo Clinic. According to the Postpartum Support International, approximately “nine per cent of women” experience PTSD after childbirth