Meghan Trainor announces she is pregnant with second child

Meghan Trainor has announced she is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara’s second child.

The “Made You Look” singer confirmed the happy news to People and said she is “just so grateful I can get pregnant”.

Trainor, 29, said in a statement to the magazine: “I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dream. I’m halfway there – I want four kids!”

The couple are parents to 11-month-old Riley, who Trainor gave birth to via C-section in February 2021.

In an appearance on the Today show on Monday morning (30 January), Trainor revealed that they have told Riley about the big news, but he hasn’t quite grasped what it means.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly’, but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby,” she said. “And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours – it’s in Mama’s belly!”

Trainor said she kept her growing bump hidden from the world by wearing oversized hoodies.

“I only wear hoodies. And everyone’s like, ‘You’re not even showing, you’re so small’. I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t see me!’ For real.”

The singer is now in her second trimester and reflected on how this pregnancy has been different from her first.

She told People: “It’s like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me’.

“I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley. I got them right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face – so that’s been fun with makeup – and popped early and was very nauseous.”

She added that she has been “sick” and her breasts “were aching”.

“It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays so I could just chill and lay down,” she continued. “I pee every 20 minutes and I’m fully out of breath just from talking. It’s great.”

Trainor also revealed that, while she didn’t experience pregnancy cravings while carrying Riley, she now craves pickles.

“Even if I’m having chocolate or sweets, it needs to be followed with a pickle. It’s weird, but it’s great. I’ll eat a whole meal, and then I’ll be like, ‘I could keep going’.”

During her first pregnancy, Trainor was diagnosed with gestational diabetes at 16 weeks.

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy and usually goes away once the baby is born. It can happen at any stage or pregnancy, but is more common in the second or third trimester, according to the NHS.

Trainor told SHAPE magazine in June: “On the days when you fail the [blood] test but you did everything right, you just feel like the biggest failure… It was very emotionally tough. I still think there’s not enough [resources] out there to help women with gestational diabetes.”