Meghan Trainor has apologised for comments she made about teachers on a recent podcast, citing the reason for her anger over recent school shootings in the US.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Workin’ On It, which she co-hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor, the “All About That Base” musician commented on the topic of school shootings.

“Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, ‘F*** all that" ... f*** teachers, dude,’” she said in the podcast.

She was quickly criticised by social media users who accused her of “teacher bashing” and disregarding the importance of teachers’ work.

The musician, who is expecting her second child with her husband Daryl Sabara, has since issued an apology clarifying that she did not mean to aim the remark at all teachers.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teacher’" on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,’ the 29-year-old “Made You Look” musician said in the apology clip on TikTok Sunday (23 April).

Trainor has previously expressed her intention to home-school her children in the future and has reportedly turned the attic of her Los Angeles home into a school room.

“I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific,” she said in her apology.

She clarified that she did not mean “all” teachers and that she was directing the comments at specific teachers who “bullied” her as a child.

Trainor said that teachers have the ‘hardest job’ and they are the ‘most underpaid’ (TikTok / @meghantrainor)

Trainor continued: “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I love teachers and I am here for you. Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”

“I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid,” she added.

‘They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say,] I am so so sorry.”

It comes as Trainor admitted that she was influenced by pregnancy content online in the run-up to the birth of her new baby.

In an extract published by People, Trainor detailed her outlook during her pregnancy.

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor are expecting their second child together (Getty Images)

She wrote that she “learned nothing” from influencers posting about childbirth on social media, adding that it is “not an aesthetic”.

Trainor continued: “I love influencer content, but it’s designed to sell you an aesthetic, and childbirth is not aesthetic, y’all. Maybe I’m just jealous, but I’m not the kind of person who is going to pack multiple outfits for a surprise outfit change.”

She said that watching YouTube videos made her “want to be that person”.

Speaking to People, Trainor also revealed that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the surgery.

Trainor said that her two-year-old firstborn, Riley, was born, he was rushed to the intensive care unit and she was all alone “being sewn up for 45 minutes” on the surgical table.

On Tuesday, (25 April), Trainor will release her guidebook to parenting, titled Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.