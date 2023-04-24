✕ Close Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson explains why she won't attend King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle has denied reports claiming that her decision not to attend Charles’s coronation was influenced by correspondence between herself and the then-Prince of Wales.

On Friday (21 April), it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written to Charles about unconscious bias within the royal family. The letter was allegedly sent in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” a statement issued by the Sussexes read. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

Meanwhile, Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles will be attending the 6 May coronation.

On Saturday (22 April), The Sunday Times reported that Parker Bowles, 83, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his ex-wife, as the pair remain “joined at the hip”.

The pair were married for 22 years before they divorced in 1995. Camilla married the then-Prince of Wales in 2005.

One of Camilla’s Queen Companions, the Marchioness of Lansdowne told the publication of Camilla’s relationship with her ex-husband: “Through adversity, they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren.”