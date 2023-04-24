Royal news – latest: Meghan addresses Charles letter claim as Camilla’s ex invited to coronation
Reports suggest that King Charles III is using the 6 May coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
Meghan Markle has denied reports claiming that her decision not to attend Charles’s coronation was influenced by correspondence between herself and the then-Prince of Wales.
On Friday (21 April), it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written to Charles about unconscious bias within the royal family. The letter was allegedly sent in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021.
“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” a statement issued by the Sussexes read. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.
Meanwhile, Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles will be attending the 6 May coronation.
On Saturday (22 April), The Sunday Times reported that Parker Bowles, 83, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his ex-wife, as the pair remain “joined at the hip”.
The pair were married for 22 years before they divorced in 1995. Camilla married the then-Prince of Wales in 2005.
One of Camilla’s Queen Companions, the Marchioness of Lansdowne told the publication of Camilla’s relationship with her ex-husband: “Through adversity, they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren.”
Meghan Markle criticises ‘frankly ridiculous’ coronation claim
Why Camilla’s ex-husband is attending the coronation
Sarah Ferguson says the ‘spotlight’ needs to ‘come off’ Prince Andrew
Camilla had no ‘end game’ to be Queen and married for love, her son insists
The Queen Consort’s son has hit back at claims Camilla played an “end game” to become Queen – saying she “just married the person she loved”.
Tom Parker Bowles, speaking on The News Agents podcast, insisted: “I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of end game.
“She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”
His remarks counter allegations by his stepbrother the Duke of Sussex, who branded Camilla “dangerous” in his autobiography Spare and wrote how she played “the long game”, with a campaign aimed at marriage and “the crown”.
‘It could save your life’: Prince William urges people to check potential signs of bowel cancer
Sarah Ferguson comments on what Princess Diana would have thought of Harry and Meghan
Former royal butler recounts ‘brilliant’ practical joke King Charles got involved in
A former royal butler has reflected on King Charles III’s “amazing” sense of humour and recalled a practical joke played on him involving the monarch.
Grant Harrold worked for the King and Queen Consort Camilla from 2004 to 2011, when they held the titles of Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
Speaking during an event this week, Harrold recalled his first visit with the couple to the Castle of Mey in Caithness, on the north coast of Scotland.
King Charles breakfast habit debunked by former royal butler
A royal butler who used to work for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla has debunked a rumour about the monarch’s breakfast habits.
Grant Harrold, who worked for the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall from 2004 to 2011, was asked about a claim made in Jeremy Paxman’s 2006 book On Royalty.
The journalist claimed that Charles would have “a series of eggs was cooked and laid out in an ascending row of numbers” to determine which one he liked best - but Harrold doesn’t believe it.
Queen’s decision to strip Prince Andrew’s HRH title was her final ‘self-sacrifice’, new documentary claims
The late Queen’s decision to remove the Duke of York’s HRH and military titles following his settlement of a lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse was her “final gesture of self-sacrifice”, a documentary has claimed.
Prince Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who claims that she was trafficked by convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The duke has vehemently denied the allegations and claimed he never met Giuffre.
The late Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year, responded to the allegations by making the decision to remove his HRH titles.
