Meghan Trainor has admitted that she was influenced by pregnancy content in the run-up to the birth of her and husband Daryl Sabara’s son Riley.

The “Mother” singer, who recently announced that she and Sabara are expecting their second child together, gave birth to Riley via caesarean section in 2021.

She is also gearing up for the release of her first book Dear Future Mama later this month.

In an extract, published by People, Trainor, 29, detailed the days leading up to her c-section.

She explained how Riley struggled with breathing and spent the first few days of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was able to bring him home.

She wrote that she “learned nothing” from influencers posting about childbirth on social media, adding that it is “not an aesthetic”.

Trainor continued: “I love influencer content, but it’s designed to sell you an aesthetic, and childbirth is not aesthetic, y’all. Maybe I’m just jealous, but I’m not the kind of person who is going to pack multiple outfits for a surprise outfit change.”

She said that watching YouTube videos made her “want to be that person”.

Speaking to People, Trainor also revealed that she suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the surgery.

She said Riley was rushed to the NICU, with Sabara, and she was all alone “being sewn up for 45 minutes” on the surgical table.

Trainor added: “In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she’s crying on the phone, like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘We’re fine.’ And then when I tell people what happened, they’re like, ‘Jesus Christ,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?’“

When she and Sabara brought Riley home with them, Trainor said she began having nightmares and flashbacks to the c-section.

“I had to learn how traumatic it was,” she continued.

Trainor said she was able to work through the condition with the help of a therapist, adding “time heals all”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.