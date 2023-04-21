Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck has revealed the one thing he believes that his spouse, Jennifer Lopez, would opt to change about him.

The 50-year-old opened up about his relationship with Lopez, who he got married to in summer 2022, during Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Speaking to Drew Barrymore, Affleck said that while his spouse never told him this, he believes that there’s one quality about him that she would want to change, if she could.

“She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak,” the Air star explained during the episode, as reported by People. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles.”

He added: “She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess.”

Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in 2022, after getting engaged for a second time. The pair initially got engaged in 2002, before calling it off in 2004. They rekindled their romance in May 2021, over 17 years after they broke up.

Before the couple got back together, they started separate families with previous spouses, as Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Since getting married, Lopez and Affleck have continued to open up about their relationship, including the opportunities they’ve had to work together. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith last month, Affleck raved about working with Lopez on his new movie, Unstoppable, which is about former Arizona State wrestler Anthony Robles.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” the Good Will Hunting star said. “Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion’s share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend.”

Elsewhere in his conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie’s Angels star went on to praise Lopez and her beauty. In response, Affleck made a confession about his wife and her everyday eating habits.

“Let me tell you something that’s gonna upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything,” he told Barrymore.

As the actress was shocked by his remarks, she went on to ask him if his wife works out frequently. In response, he said: “She works out. I work out too, but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing.”

Affleck concluded his remarks by applauding his partner’s “work ethic” and gushing over her beauty.

“The work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real,” he said. “She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular.”